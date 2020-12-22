Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

Sheffield Wednesday's Kadeem Harris (left) was sent off for a challenge on Jefferson Lerma (right) shortly after the alleged incident

Bournemouth's Colombia midfielder Jefferson Lerma has been charged with a biting offence by the Football Association in the Cherries' 1-0 loss to Sheffield Wednesday on 3 November.

The club have acknowledged the charge that Lerma breached FA Rule E3 by committing "an act of violent conduct" in the defeat at Hillsborough.

But Bournemouth say that Lerma "strenuously denies the allegation".

They have until 24 December to respond but will request a personal hearing.

"AFC Bournemouth fully support Jefferson and will continue to do so throughout the process," said a club statement.

Lerma, 26, was the club's record signing when he arrived for £25m from Spanish side Levante on a five-year deal in July 2018.

The match against Wednesday was an ill-tempered encounter which included two red cards.

Bournemouth defender Steve Cook was sent off for bringing down Josh Windass after he had rounded goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, allowing Barry Bannan to score the only goal of the game from the penalty spot.

Owls midfielder Kadeem Harris then saw red in the fourth minute of injury time for a poor challenge on Lerma - 11 minutes on from the alleged biting incident.