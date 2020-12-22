Covid-19: Truro City's FA Trophy tie with Oxford City is cancelled after positive test
Last updated on .From the section Football
Truro City's FA Trophy third round tie with Oxford City on Wednesday has been cancelled after one of the club's players tested positive for Covid-19.
The White Tigers beat Concord Rangers 2-1 on Saturday to reach the third round of the competition for the first time in the club's history.
Oxford City will now get a bye to the fourth round of the tournament.
"We have been advised that several of the players will have to self-isolate," a club statement read.