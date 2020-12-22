Last updated on .From the section Football

Truro City are fourth in the Southern Premier League South Division, but have not played a league game since 27 October

Truro City's FA Trophy third round tie with Oxford City on Wednesday has been cancelled after one of the club's players tested positive for Covid-19.

The White Tigers beat Concord Rangers 2-1 on Saturday to reach the third round of the competition for the first time in the club's history.

Oxford City will now get a bye to the fourth round of the tournament.

"We have been advised that several of the players will have to self-isolate," a club statement read.