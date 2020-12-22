Former Spanish U21 international Munoz played for six different clubs in his homeland, as well as Dinamo Tbilisi

Newly-appointed Watford head coach Xisco Munoz says he wants to "fight like an animal to win".

The 40-year-old Spaniard succeeded Vladimir Ivic on Sunday after the Serb was sacked having been in the role for just four months, with the club in fifth place in the Championship.

Munoz joined from Georgian top-flight side Dinamo Tbilisi on Monday.

"I tell the fans I give my maximum for the club," he told the Watford website in his first interview.

"I want to fight like an animal to win. I have a responsibility now to this club to say thank you for this situation. I am prepared for this moment. I will give 100%. I know what we need, what is the situation."

The Hornets were relegated from the Premier League on the final day of last season and Munoz is the fifth permanent manager to take charge at Vicarage Road since the beginning of last season.

The former winger - who won the Uefa Cup and La Liga with Valencia in 2004 under former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez - is the 13th man to take control of the first team since the Pozzo family took over Watford in the summer of 2012.

'Sometimes experience is about winning'

Despite it being just his second managerial role after his time in Georgia, Munoz believes his lack of experience is not an issue.

"My experience is being a winner," he added. "I have been a winner all my life and won everything in my [playing] career. This is my character.

"It doesn't matter what people say about experience. Sometimes experience is about winning. Some have experience for 10 years and won nothing.

"Even when I was a player, my role was like a coach. I had a book when I was a player and I was writing everything every time in the book.

"Every time I was working like I was going to be a coach. I took the best things for the future and put them in my book."

The first game in charge for Munoz sees Watford host Championship leaders Norwich City on Saturday. 26 December.

Their game at Millwall on 29 December has been postponed because of an outbreak of Covid-19 in the Lions' squad, but they visit Swansea on 2 January ahead of an FA Cup third-round date with Manchester United the following Saturday.