BT Sport took over as National League rights holders from Premier Sports in 2013

BT Sport has renewed its deal to broadcast matches from the National League until the summer of 2024.

The new three-year deal will see the broadcaster show live matches from the top tier of non-league football as well as a weekly highlights programme.

BT Sport has been the National League rights holder since 2013.

"Their coverage of the Vanarama National League has been simply outstanding," said National League chairman Brian Barwick.

"The new three-year contract will take us into over a decade of coverage by BT Sport. This speaks volumes for the confidence we have in how our matches have been brought to an established and growing audience."

The broadcaster, which also holds rights for Premier League and Champions League football, renewed its broadcast deal with Premiership Rugby last week.