Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, St Johnstone, Aberdeen, Hearts
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Striker Leigh Griffiths says Celtic must win their next three games - against Ross County, Hamilton and Dundee United - to revive their title hopes before the new year derby against Rangers at Ibrox. (Daily Record)
Jamie Carragher is convinced his fellow Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard will guide Rangers to the title this season and insists Celtic have "absolutely no chance" of catching the Ibrox side. (Open Goal)
Rangers have a "complete player" in Cedric Itten, says the Swiss striker's former mentor at Basel, Thomas Haeberli. (Daily Record)
St Johnstone trio Callum Booth, Liam Craig and Chris Kane have agreed contract extensions to the end of the season. (Courier)
Celtic's planned trip to Dubai for a winter training camp next month is in doubt due to tightened lockdown restrictions implemented by the Scottish government. (Sun)
There is "more to come" from Aberdeen this season as they have yet to hit their peak, says Welsh winger Ryan Hedges. (Press & Journal)
Head coach Robbie Neilson wants Hearts to be regulars at Hampden and he is targeting another crack at Celtic this season after losing Sunday's epic Scottish Cup final on penalties. (Scotsman)