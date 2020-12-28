Southampton v West Ham United

TEAM NEWS
Southampton defender Jannik Vestergaard could be out for up to four weeks with a knee injury.
Oriol Romeu is available having missed Saints' Boxing Day draw with Fulham due to suspension.
West Ham may make changes after manager David Moyes admitted he got his team selection wrong against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.
Forward Michail Antonio has returned to training following a hamstring problem.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Southampton were a bit subdued in their draw with Fulham, but they were missing some key men in Oriol Romeu, Jannik Vestergaard and Danny Ings.
I was a little bit surprised by the West Ham team that David Moyes put out against Brighton, and they didn't start well either.
The Hammers still got something out of that game, but I think they will find things a lot harder against Saints.
Prediction: 2-0
Lawro's full predictions v Grammy-winning producer and Leicester fan Fraser T. Smith
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- West Ham have won the last five Premier League matches against West Ham.
- Southampton have lost the last two home Premier League games, matching their total number of defeats from the previous 15 meetings.
Southampton
- Three of Southampton's four Premier League defeats this year have come at home.
- Southampton have failed to win their last game of the calendar year for nine consecutive seasons.
- Saints have kept seven clean sheets in their 16 Premier League home games.
- They could go three league games without scoring for the first time since 2018 under Mark Hughes.
West Ham
- West Ham have only won one of their last five Premier League games, drawing two and losing two.
- Their only victory in their final game of the last 11 calendar years came against Southampton in 2015.
- The Hammers have scored in nine of their last 10 away games.
- Tomas Soucek has scored a league-high five goals from corners since the start of July.