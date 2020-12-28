Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

TEAM NEWS
Manchester United will assess the fitness of Marcus Rashford, who sustained a shoulder injury in the draw at Leicester City on Boxing Day.
Daniel James picked up a knock at the King Power Stadium, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelof remain out.
Wolves have no new injury concerns for the trip to Old Trafford, with some rotation expected.
Raul Jimenez, Willy Boly, Leander Dendoncker and Jonny are still unavailable.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
There is nothing wrong with Manchester United going forward but they were poor at the back against Leicester, which is why they didn't win that game.
Wolves have the opposite problem, because they don't have much of a cutting edge. I'm expecting this to be a tight game, but United should make their attacking quality count, eventually.
Prediction: 2-1
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Manchester United are unbeaten in nine home league meetings, winning six and drawing three.
- They have not conceded at Old Trafford in this fixture since a 1-0 defeat in February 1980.
- Wolves are yet to lose against United since returning to the Premier League in 2018.
Manchester United
- United are unbeaten in three home games, winning two, following a six-game winless run at Old Trafford.
- The Reds scored as many goals in their 6-2 win against Leeds United in their last home game as their previous eight league matches at Old Trafford combined.
- They have not lost their final league game of the calendar year in eight seasons, winning five and drawing three.
- United could concede two goals in four successive matches for only the second time in Premier League history. Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in 31 goals in 28 Premier League appearances, scoring 18 and setting up 13.
- Edinson Cavani has scored three goals and assisted two in seven appearances as a substitute in the Premier League.
Wolves
- Wolves could lose three successive Premier League away matches for the first time since April 2012.
- They have won 40 points from losing positions since the start of 2018-19, the best return of any side other than Liverpool (45) and Manchester United (44).
- Wolves' last three league goals have all been scored in the final five minutes of matches.
- Defeat would see them lose their last game in a calendar year in successive seasons for the first time since 1985.
- Four of Romain Saiss' last five Premier League goals have been headers scored via a corner.