Man UtdManchester United20:00WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers
Venue: Old Trafford

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford
Aged 23 years and 56 days, Marcus Rashford is the third-youngest Manchester United player to reach 50 Premier League goals, after Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United will assess the fitness of Marcus Rashford, who sustained a shoulder injury in the draw at Leicester City on Boxing Day.

Daniel James picked up a knock at the King Power Stadium, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelof remain out.

Wolves have no new injury concerns for the trip to Old Trafford, with some rotation expected.

Raul Jimenez, Willy Boly, Leander Dendoncker and Jonny are still unavailable.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

There is nothing wrong with Manchester United going forward but they were poor at the back against Leicester, which is why they didn't win that game.

Wolves have the opposite problem, because they don't have much of a cutting edge. I'm expecting this to be a tight game, but United should make their attacking quality count, eventually.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v Grammy-winning producer and Leicester fan Fraser T. Smith

Bruno Fernandes has both scored and assisted in 29% of his Premier League appearances - the highest ratio of any player in the competition's history

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Manchester United are unbeaten in nine home league meetings, winning six and drawing three.
  • They have not conceded at Old Trafford in this fixture since a 1-0 defeat in February 1980.
  • Wolves are yet to lose against United since returning to the Premier League in 2018.

Manchester United

  • United are unbeaten in three home games, winning two, following a six-game winless run at Old Trafford.
  • The Reds scored as many goals in their 6-2 win against Leeds United in their last home game as their previous eight league matches at Old Trafford combined.
  • They have not lost their final league game of the calendar year in eight seasons, winning five and drawing three.
  • United could concede two goals in four successive matches for only the second time in Premier League history. Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in 31 goals in 28 Premier League appearances, scoring 18 and setting up 13.
  • Edinson Cavani has scored three goals and assisted two in seven appearances as a substitute in the Premier League.

Wolves

  • Wolves could lose three successive Premier League away matches for the first time since April 2012.
  • They have won 40 points from losing positions since the start of 2018-19, the best return of any side other than Liverpool (45) and Manchester United (44).
  • Wolves' last three league goals have all been scored in the final five minutes of matches.
  • Defeat would see them lose their last game in a calendar year in successive seasons for the first time since 1985.
  • Four of Romain Saiss' last five Premier League goals have been headers scored via a corner.

Tuesday 29th December 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool1595137201732
2Everton159242619729
3Leicester159152819928
4Man Utd148333023727
5Tottenham1575326151126
6Man City147522112926
7Aston Villa1381427131425
8Chelsea1574430171325
9Southampton157442519625
10West Ham156452321222
11Wolves156361520-521
12Leeds156272530-520
13Newcastle145361724-718
14Crystal Palace155371928-918
15Arsenal155281519-417
16Brighton152761824-613
17Burnley14347820-1213
18Fulham152581323-1011
19West Brom151591130-198
20Sheff Utd150213826-182
View full Premier League table

