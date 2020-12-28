Premier League
West BromWest Bromwich Albion18:00LeedsLeeds United
Venue: The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion v Leeds United

West Brom's Jake Livermore
West Brom's Jake Livermore will be missing due to suspension

TEAM NEWS

West Brom Albion midfielder Jake Livermore is serving the second game of a three-match suspension.

Injured Baggies trio Hal Robson-Kanu, Kyle Bartley and Conor Townsend all look set to miss out.

Leeds United continue to have central defensive issues after Diego Llorente suffered a setback in training following a recent muscle strain.

Liam Cooper is again expected to miss out with an abdominal strain, while and Robin Koch is a long-term absentee.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

West Brom surprised everyone by getting a point at Anfield, but they deserved it.

This is another test for the Baggies defence, because you just know that Leeds will come at them in waves.

They were well organised and showed the spirit that Sam Allardyce will demand from them in that draw with Liverpool, but do they have the quality they need to win games like this? I am not convinced.

Prediction: 0-2

Leeds United's Illan Meslier

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • West Brom have lost just one of the last six league meetings at The Hawthorns, winning four and drawing once.
  • Leeds are unbeaten in the two previous Premier League encounters between the clubs in 2002-03, winning one and drawing one.

West Bromwich Albion

  • West Brom are without a win in their last five league matches, drawing two and losing three.
  • They have conceded eight goals in their past two Premier League home games.
  • The Baggies have had just six shots in their two league fixtures under Sam Allardyce; opponents Leeds have had 28 shots in the same period.
  • Allardyce has won just one of his four home games against Leeds in all competitions, drawing one and losing two.

Leeds United

  • Leeds have won two of their last three league matches.
  • They have scored eight goals in those three fixtures, as many as their previous seven top-flight matches.
  • Their last five Premier League games have featured 23 total goals.
  • Leeds have had six shots or more in all but one of their 116 games in all competitions under Marcelo Bielsa.
  • Patrick Bamford has scored 10 goals in 15 Premier League games for the Whites this season - the most by a player from a newly-promoted club since Kevin Phillips's 13 for Sunderland in 1999-2000.

