Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal

TEAM NEWS
Brighton & Hove Albion will again be without Tariq Lamptey as he struggles with an ongoing hamstring issue.
Adam Lallana was substituted at West Ham with a groin injury and is being assessed, along with Aaron Connolly.
Arsenal youngsters Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli could make their second starts of the season after impressing on Boxing Day.
Thomas Partey remains sidelined, while Gabriel is self-isolating due to coronavirus tracing.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Brighton are this season's draw specialists with seven so far, and four of them have come in their past six games.
The Seagulls are playing some nice football, but they don't score enough goals. That's why they are in trouble at the bottom of the table.
Arsenal are only one place above them, in 15th, but I'm expecting their win over Chelsea to be the start of a good run for the Gunners. They should have some belief back now, for starters.
Prediction: 1-2
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Brighton are unbeaten in the past five league contests, winning three times and drawing twice.
- The Seagulls won 2-1 in both games last term to complete a first-ever league double over Arsenal.
- The Gunners have not won a league match at Brighton since a 1-0 triumph in April 1981.
Brighton & Hove Albion
- Brighton have won just once in 13 league fixtures, drawing seven and losing on five occasions.
- Seventeen points from 15 games represents Brighton's worst start to a Premier League season.
- Their sole home win in 16 league matches in 2020 was June's 2-1 victory over Arsenal. They have drawn eight times and suffered seven defeats.
- Albion are unbeaten in six matches against fellow sides currently in the bottom half of the table, winning once and drawing five of their games.
- Brighton have lost their final game of a calendar year just once in seven seasons.
Arsenal
- Arsenal's Boxing Day victory against Chelsea ended their seven-match winless league run.
- The Gunners' three league clean sheets have come in away fixtures.
- They have two points fewer than at this stage last season but are 14 adrift of their 2018-19 total.
- Mikel Arteta's men have scored just three goals in their past six away league fixtures.
- Arsenal could lose their final game of a calendar year for a third straight season.
- They have scored only once in the last 15 minutes of their matches, a league-low.
- The 15th-place Gunners have won two of their three games against sides currently below them in the table.