Burnley v Sheffield United

Sheffield United midfielder John Lundstram serves the second game of a three-match ban. He scored twice for the Blades in their 3-0 home win over Burnley last season.

TEAM NEWS

Burnley are hopeful Dwight McNeil and Robbie Brady will be available after they missed Sunday's defeat at Leeds.

Matej Vydra, Jack Cork and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are back in training but Clarets boss Sean Dyche has intimated the game will come too soon for them.

Sheffield United are assessing Oliver Burke and Oli McBurnie with respective back and shoulder issues.

John Lundstram remains suspended and joins fellow midfielder Sander Berge as certain absentees.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Sheffield United did not lack effort or application in their defeat by Everton but, yet again, that was not enough for them. They don't seem to be able to hurt teams.

Burnley are hardly full of goals either - along with the Blades they are the lowest scorers in the top flight, with eight apiece.

But Sean Dyche has found a way of getting results in recent weeks and they could easily have got something out of their last game, a 1-0 defeat by Leeds, too.

Like Dyche I was bemused by the decision to rule out Burnley's goal in that game. Clarets defender Ben Mee did absolutely nothing wrong.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Grammy-winning producer and Leicester fan Fraser T. Smith

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Sheffield United took four points off the Clarets last term, winning at home and drawing at Turf Moor.

Burnley have lost just one of the past eight meetings in all competitions, winning four and drawing three.

Burnley

Burnley are unbeaten in three successive home league matches, having lost each of the previous four.

They are looking to record three successive home victories for the first time since October 2019.

The Clarets have scored just eight league goals this season, a league-low alongside opponents Sheffield United.

Burnley have lost their last league fixture in just one of the past seven calendar years.

Sheffield United