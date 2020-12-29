League Two
StevenageStevenage1CambridgeCambridge United0

Stevenage v Cambridge United

Stevenage

  • 1Cumming
  • 12Hutton
  • 15Vancooten
  • 5Cuthbert
  • 3Coker
  • 27Aitchison
  • 23Smith
  • 19Read
  • 26Pett
  • 11Newton
  • 7Carter

  • 2Wildin
  • 4Vincelot
  • 6Prosser
  • 10Marsh
  • 13Johnson
  • 17List
  • 28Oteh

Cambridge

  • 25Burton
  • 2Knoyle
  • 6Darling
  • 5Taylor
  • 11Dunk
  • 7Hannant
  • 19May
  • 4Digby
  • 3Iredale
  • 10Mullin
  • 20Ironside

  • 1Mitov
  • 16Cundy
  • 17Davies
  • 18El Mizouni
  • 26Knibbs
  • 27Worman
  • 28Neal
Referee:
Thomas Bramall

Home TeamStevenageAway TeamCambridge
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away8

  1. Post update

    Offside, Stevenage. Remeao Hutton tries a through ball, but Danny Newton is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Jack Iredale (Cambridge United).

  3. Post update

    Arthur Read (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Paul Mullin (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ben Coker (Stevenage).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Adam May (Cambridge United).

  7. Post update

    Tom Pett (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Adam May (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Luke Hannant.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Ben Coker.

  10. Post update

    Harrison Dunk (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Remeao Hutton (Stevenage).

  12. Post update

    Greg Taylor (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Charlie Carter (Stevenage).

  14. Post update

    Offside, Cambridge United. Greg Taylor tries a through ball, but Joe Ironside is caught offside.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Stevenage 1, Cambridge United 0. Charlie Carter (Stevenage) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Danny Newton (Stevenage) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Aitchison.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Greg Taylor (Cambridge United).

  18. Post update

    Jack Aitchison (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Remeao Hutton.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Charlie Carter (Stevenage) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Newton.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newport20115431211038
2Forest Green20107326161037
3Carlisle20113630201036
4Cheltenham2010463021934
5Morecambe2010462730-334
6Salford1996427141333
7Exeter1987440261431
8Cambridge2094731191231
9Walsall207942626030
10Crawley207763127428
11Colchester207762729-228
12Leyton Orient208392926327
13Tranmere198382224-227
14Oldham2082103337-426
15Bolton207582532-726
16Harrogate207492124-325
17Port Vale2073102929024
18Bradford206592025-523
19Mansfield2031162227-520
20Scunthorpe1962111928-920
21Barrow204792830-219
22Grimsby2054111835-1719
23Stevenage193881321-817
24Southend1944111331-1816
