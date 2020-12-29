League Two
NewportNewport County19:00ExeterExeter City
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Exeter City

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 29th December 2020

  • MansfieldMansfield TownPSalfordSalford CityP
    Match postponed - Weather
  • NewportNewport County19:00ExeterExeter City
  • StevenageStevenage17:00CambridgeCambridge United
  • BoltonBolton WanderersPMorecambeMorecambeP
    Match postponed - Other
  • BradfordBradford City19:00Port ValePort Vale
  • Forest GreenForest Green Rovers19:00CrawleyCrawley Town
  • GrimsbyGrimsby Town19:00OldhamOldham Athletic
  • Leyton OrientLeyton Orient19:00SouthendSouthend United
  • WalsallWalsall19:00ScunthorpeScunthorpe United
  • BarrowBarrow19:45TranmereTranmere Rovers
  • ColchesterColchester United19:45CheltenhamCheltenham Town
  • HarrogateHarrogate Town19:45CarlisleCarlisle United

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newport20115431211038
2Forest Green20107326161037
3Carlisle20113630201036
4Cheltenham2010463021934
5Morecambe2010462730-334
6Salford1996427141333
7Exeter1987440261431
8Cambridge1994631181331
9Walsall207942626030
10Crawley207763127428
11Colchester207762729-228
12Leyton Orient208392926327
13Tranmere198382224-227
14Oldham2082103337-426
15Bolton207582532-726
16Harrogate207492124-325
17Port Vale2073102929024
18Bradford206592025-523
19Mansfield2031162227-520
20Scunthorpe1962111928-920
21Barrow204792830-219
22Grimsby2054111835-1719
23Southend1944111331-1816
24Stevenage182881221-914
View full League Two table

