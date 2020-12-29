Forest Green Rovers v Crawley Town

Forest GreenForest Green Rovers19:00CrawleyCrawley Town
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Newport
|20
|11
|5
|4
|31
|21
|10
|38
|2
|Forest Green
|20
|10
|7
|3
|26
|16
|10
|37
|3
|Carlisle
|20
|11
|3
|6
|30
|20
|10
|36
|4
|Cheltenham
|20
|10
|4
|6
|30
|21
|9
|34
|5
|Morecambe
|20
|10
|4
|6
|27
|30
|-3
|34
|6
|Salford
|19
|9
|6
|4
|27
|14
|13
|33
|7
|Exeter
|19
|8
|7
|4
|40
|26
|14
|31
|8
|Cambridge
|20
|9
|4
|7
|31
|19
|12
|31
|9
|Walsall
|20
|7
|9
|4
|26
|26
|0
|30
|10
|Crawley
|20
|7
|7
|6
|31
|27
|4
|28
|11
|Colchester
|20
|7
|7
|6
|27
|29
|-2
|28
|12
|Leyton Orient
|20
|8
|3
|9
|29
|26
|3
|27
|13
|Tranmere
|19
|8
|3
|8
|22
|24
|-2
|27
|14
|Oldham
|20
|8
|2
|10
|33
|37
|-4
|26
|15
|Bolton
|20
|7
|5
|8
|25
|32
|-7
|26
|16
|Harrogate
|20
|7
|4
|9
|21
|24
|-3
|25
|17
|Port Vale
|20
|7
|3
|10
|29
|29
|0
|24
|18
|Bradford
|20
|6
|5
|9
|20
|25
|-5
|23
|19
|Mansfield
|20
|3
|11
|6
|22
|27
|-5
|20
|20
|Scunthorpe
|19
|6
|2
|11
|19
|28
|-9
|20
|21
|Barrow
|20
|4
|7
|9
|28
|30
|-2
|19
|22
|Grimsby
|20
|5
|4
|11
|18
|35
|-17
|19
|23
|Stevenage
|19
|3
|8
|8
|13
|21
|-8
|17
|24
|Southend
|19
|4
|4
|11
|13
|31
|-18
|16