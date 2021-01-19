League One
PeterboroughPeterborough United18:30CharltonCharlton Athletic
Venue: Weston Homes Stadium, England

Peterborough United v Charlton Athletic

Line-ups

Peterborough

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Pym
  • 6Kent
  • 4Thompson
  • 5Beevers
  • 19Kanu
  • 22Hamilton
  • 8Taylor
  • 3Butler
  • 10Dembélé
  • 15Szmodics
  • 9Clarke-Harris

Substitutes

  • 7Eisa
  • 11Broom
  • 12Brown
  • 13Gyollai
  • 16Burrows
  • 17Jade-Jones
  • 24Mason

Charlton

Formation 3-4-3

  • 13Amos
  • 2Gunter
  • 6Pearce
  • 4Oshilaja
  • 28Smyth
  • 15Pratley
  • 8Forster-Caskey
  • 22Maatsen
  • 14Washington
  • 17Bogle
  • 27Millar

Substitutes

  • 7Williams
  • 10Aneke
  • 11Gilbey
  • 12Shinnie
  • 16Matthews
  • 29Schwartz
  • 31Harness
Referee:
Antony Coggins

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull22133634201442
2Lincoln City21133532181442
3Portsmouth20115433151838
4Doncaster19113534211336
5Peterborough20113633201336
6Charlton2210663428636
7Ipswich2011272622435
8Sunderland2089327151233
9Accrington1910362519633
10Crewe229582925432
11Fleetwood218582819929
12Gillingham2292112427-329
13Oxford Utd208483027328
14Blackpool218492124-328
15Plymouth227692938-927
16MK Dons226792628-225
17Shrewsbury205962125-424
18Rochdale215793340-722
19Bristol Rovers196492028-822
20Northampton2164111936-1722
21Wimbledon2156102536-1121
22Wigan2155112438-1420
23Swindon2262142945-1620
24Burton2437142951-2216
