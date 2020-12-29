Wycombe Wanderers v Cardiff City

WycombeWycombe Wanderers19:45CardiffCardiff City
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Norwich
|21
|13
|4
|4
|29
|19
|10
|43
|2
|Swansea
|21
|11
|6
|4
|25
|12
|13
|39
|3
|Bournemouth
|20
|10
|8
|2
|35
|16
|19
|38
|4
|Brentford
|21
|10
|8
|3
|34
|20
|14
|38
|5
|Watford
|21
|10
|7
|4
|24
|15
|9
|37
|6
|Reading
|21
|11
|3
|7
|32
|27
|5
|36
|7
|Stoke
|21
|9
|7
|5
|25
|20
|5
|34
|8
|Middlesbrough
|20
|9
|6
|5
|24
|15
|9
|33
|9
|Bristol City
|21
|10
|3
|8
|22
|22
|0
|33
|10
|Barnsley
|21
|9
|4
|8
|25
|27
|-2
|31
|11
|Blackburn
|21
|8
|5
|8
|35
|25
|10
|29
|12
|Cardiff
|21
|8
|5
|8
|28
|23
|5
|29
|13
|Preston
|21
|9
|2
|10
|28
|30
|-2
|29
|14
|Huddersfield
|21
|8
|4
|9
|25
|29
|-4
|28
|15
|Luton
|21
|7
|6
|8
|18
|23
|-5
|27
|16
|Millwall
|20
|5
|10
|5
|17
|18
|-1
|25
|17
|Birmingham
|21
|5
|8
|8
|17
|23
|-6
|23
|18
|Coventry
|21
|5
|8
|8
|20
|28
|-8
|23
|19
|QPR
|21
|4
|8
|9
|19
|29
|-10
|20
|20
|Nottm Forest
|21
|4
|6
|11
|14
|25
|-11
|18
|21
|Rotherham
|19
|4
|4
|11
|18
|27
|-9
|16
|22
|Derby
|20
|3
|7
|10
|10
|23
|-13
|16
|23
|Sheff Wed
|21
|4
|7
|10
|12
|22
|-10
|13
|24
|Wycombe
|21
|2
|6
|13
|13
|31
|-18
|12