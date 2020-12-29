Birmingham City v Derby County

Hand ball by Louie Sibley (Derby County).
BirminghamBirmingham City0DerbyDerby County0
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Hand ball by Louie Sibley (Derby County).
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Nathan Byrne.
Attempt blocked. Iván Sánchez (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Sunjic.
Attempt saved. Louie Sibley (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Colin Kazim-Richards with a headed pass.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Norwich
|21
|13
|4
|4
|29
|19
|10
|43
|2
|Swansea
|21
|11
|6
|4
|25
|12
|13
|39
|3
|Bournemouth
|20
|10
|8
|2
|35
|16
|19
|38
|4
|Brentford
|21
|10
|8
|3
|34
|20
|14
|38
|5
|Watford
|21
|10
|7
|4
|24
|15
|9
|37
|6
|Reading
|21
|11
|3
|7
|32
|27
|5
|36
|7
|Stoke
|21
|9
|7
|5
|25
|20
|5
|34
|8
|Middlesbrough
|20
|9
|6
|5
|24
|15
|9
|33
|9
|Bristol City
|21
|10
|3
|8
|22
|22
|0
|33
|10
|Barnsley
|21
|9
|4
|8
|25
|27
|-2
|31
|11
|Blackburn
|21
|8
|5
|8
|35
|25
|10
|29
|12
|Cardiff
|21
|8
|5
|8
|28
|23
|5
|29
|13
|Preston
|21
|9
|2
|10
|28
|30
|-2
|29
|14
|Huddersfield
|21
|8
|4
|9
|25
|29
|-4
|28
|15
|Luton
|21
|7
|6
|8
|18
|23
|-5
|27
|16
|Millwall
|20
|5
|10
|5
|17
|18
|-1
|25
|17
|Birmingham
|22
|5
|9
|8
|17
|23
|-6
|24
|18
|Coventry
|21
|5
|8
|8
|20
|28
|-8
|23
|19
|QPR
|21
|4
|8
|9
|19
|29
|-10
|20
|20
|Nottm Forest
|21
|4
|6
|11
|14
|25
|-11
|18
|21
|Derby
|21
|3
|8
|10
|10
|23
|-13
|17
|22
|Rotherham
|19
|4
|4
|11
|18
|27
|-9
|16
|23
|Sheff Wed
|21
|4
|7
|10
|12
|22
|-10
|13
|24
|Wycombe
|21
|2
|6
|13
|13
|31
|-18
|12