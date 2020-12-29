Championship
BirminghamBirmingham City0DerbyDerby County0

Birmingham City v Derby County

Line-ups

Birmingham

  • 30Etheridge
  • 2Colin
  • 12Dean
  • 5Friend
  • 3Pedersen
  • 17Sánchez
  • 20Gardner
  • 34Sunjic
  • 11Bela
  • 8Clayton
  • 9Hogan

Substitutes

  • 1Prieto
  • 6Kieftenbeld
  • 10Jutkiewicz
  • 14Leko
  • 15Clarke-Salter
  • 18McGree
  • 19San José
  • 23Toral
  • 25Dacres-Cogley

Derby

  • 1Marshall
  • 12Byrne
  • 2Wisdom
  • 16Clarke
  • 3Forsyth
  • 38Knight
  • 5Bielik
  • 4Shinnie
  • 17Sibley
  • 13Kazim-Richards
  • 7Jozwiak

Substitutes

  • 6te Wierik
  • 8Bird
  • 21Roos
  • 22Evans
  • 25Holmes
  • 26Buchanan
  • 40Watson
  • 41Gordon
  • 49Hector-Ingram
Referee:
Tony Harrington

Match Stats

Home TeamBirminghamAway TeamDerby
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Hand ball by Louie Sibley (Derby County).

  2. Post update

    Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Nathan Byrne.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Iván Sánchez (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Sunjic.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Louie Sibley (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Colin Kazim-Richards with a headed pass.

  5. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  6. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich21134429191043
2Swansea21116425121339
3Bournemouth20108235161938
4Brentford21108334201438
5Watford2110742415937
6Reading2111373227536
7Stoke219752520534
8Middlesbrough209652415933
9Bristol City2110382222033
10Barnsley219482527-231
11Blackburn2185835251029
12Cardiff218582823529
13Preston2192102830-229
14Huddersfield218492529-428
15Luton217681823-527
16Millwall2051051718-125
17Birmingham225981723-624
18Coventry215882028-823
19QPR214891929-1020
20Nottm Forest2146111425-1118
21Derby2138101023-1317
22Rotherham1944111827-916
23Sheff Wed2147101222-1013
24Wycombe2126131331-1812
