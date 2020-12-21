Ipswich Town call off two League One games after Covid-19 outbreak
Ipswich Town have called off two League One games after six members of staff tested positive for Covid-19, including manager Paul Lambert.
The Suffolk side were due to host Northampton Town at Portman Road on Saturday, 26 December.
They were then scheduled to travel to AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday, 29 December.
But they have now informed the English Football League that they will not be able to play either fixture.
Under EFL and government guidance, they must now go through a 10-day isolation period before a decision is made prior to their next scheduled game at Fleetwood on Saturday, 2 January.
Ipswich, sixth in the table, are the third League One side to call off games over Christmas.
Fifth-placed Peterborough United and 11th-placed Sunderland both called off their next three games following Covid-19 outbreaks.
League One 26 December postponements
Gillingham v Peterborough United, Ipswich Town v Northampton Town, Sunderland v Hull City
League One 29 December postponements
Accrington Stanley v Sunderland, Peterborough United v Charlton Athletic, AFC Wimbledon v Ipswich Town
