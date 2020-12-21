Last updated on .From the section League Cup

A crowd of 82,145 watched Manchester City beat Aston Villa 2-1 to win last season's Carabao Cup at Wembley Stadium on 1 March

This season’s Carabao Cup final has been rescheduled and will now take place on Sunday, 25 April.

An English Football League statement said the decision to move the Wembley game from Sunday, 28 February was taken with the objective of having “as many supporters in attendance as possible”.

The number of fans permitted will depend on government guidance in place at the time.

The competition continues this week with the quarter-finals being played.

On Tuesday, Brentford face Newcastle (17:30 GMT) and Arsenal take on Manchester City (20:00), then on Wednesday, Stoke play Tottenham (17:30) before Everton meet Manchester United (20:00).

London is currently in tier four of the government's coronavirus restrictions, with no fans able to attend sporting events in tiers three or four.

Of the 20 Premier League teams, only Liverpool, Everton, Brighton and Southampton - all in tier-two areas - are currently allowed to have supporters attending their games, limited to a maximum of 2,000 people.