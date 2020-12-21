Dejphon Chansiri took over at Sheffield Wednesday in March 2015

The Professional Footballers' Association has written to Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri for clarity over when the club's players will receive their outstanding wages.

November's salaries were capped at £7,000 by Chansiri because of the Thai's ongoing cashflow issues.

Wednesday's players called the PFA last week to try to resolve the problem.

There is growing concern about the situation, heightened by the proximity of the January transfer window.

While it is possible the outstanding sums could be paid, December's salaries are due in a matter of days.

Under Football League regulation 53, if the PFA were to notify the EFL of wages remaining unpaid, a transfer embargo could be imposed.

If that were to happen it would raise major question marks over the future of manager Tony Pulis, who was hoping to strengthen his squad during the transfer window.

Pulis failed to win any of his first eight games in charge after replacing Garry Monk in November but his side moved off the foot of the Championship thanks to Saturday's 1-0 win against Coventry at Hillsborough.

It is understood the players have been dealing with the situation in a professional manner, while there is also some sympathy at the position Wednesday find themselves in given they opted not to defer salaries at the height of the pandemic.

However, like all Championship clubs, Wednesday are not yet in a position to access the interest-free loan that has been facilitated by the Premier League, and even when they do, it can only be used for outstanding PAYE debts.

Wednesday have had a troubled six months given they were deducted 12 points, later reduced to six on appeal, for breaching rules regarding the sale of Hillsborough to Chansiri.

Without that deduction, Wednesday, who are trying to avoid a return to League One after nine seasons in the Championship, would now be fifth from bottom and out of the relegation places.