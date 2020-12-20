Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Charlie Allen made his competitive Leeds debut in the Under-21s EFL Trophy defeat by Accrington Stanley

Northern Irish forward Charlie Allen has signed his first professional deal with Premier League club Leeds United.

Allen moved to Elland Road from Irish Premiership champions Linfield in the summer for an undisclosed fee.

After turning 17 in November, the youngster has now agreed a two-and-a-half-year professional deal which runs until the summer of 2023.

"I'm really pleased, as a young kid you always dream of signing a professional contract," he said.

"I've really enjoyed my time at the club so far, playing regularly with the Under-18s every week and being around the Under-23s and first team, you see what they do every day and it's good to watch and be involved in.

"I feel like my game has evolved over the few months I have been here, I just want to keep getting as many minutes as I can, hopefully play for the Under-23s and of course the ultimate goal is to play first team football."

Allen was Linfield's youngest ever debutant at the age of 15 and made his competitive Leeds bow in the Under-21's EFL Trophy defeat by Accrington Stanley in September.