Millwall drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest at The Den on Saturday

Millwall's next two Championship fixtures have been postponed after an outbreak of Covid-19 in the squad.

The games at Bournemouth on Boxing Day and at home to Watford on 29 December have both been postponed.

The club has closed its Calmont Road training ground after an unspecified number of people within the first-team squad contracted coronavirus.

"This is a very regrettable but necessary move," Millwall chief executive Steve Kavanagh said.

"Throughout this entire pandemic the safety and welfare of our players, staff, fans and other stakeholders has been our main priority and it is with this in mind that we have closed the training ground and notified the EFL of the need to postpone the next two fixtures."

Those testing positive and their close contacts are now in self-isolation.

Lions manager Gary Rowett tested positive for Covid-19 in October and missed taking charge of three matches.

The fixture with Bournemouth is the first Boxing Day game in the Championship to be postponed amid rising cases in London and the south-east of England.

Rotherham United's game with Derby County on Saturday was called off after positive cases among the Millers' first team, but the club has not yet announced whether their game with Middlesbrough will go ahead on 26 December.

League One sides Sunderland and Peterborough have already been forced to postpone their festive fixtures amid outbreaks of the virus in their squads, while there are also positive cases at Ipswich and Portsmouth.