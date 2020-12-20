Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Alex Morgan was part of the USA's 2015 and 2019 World Cup-winning squads

United States forward Alex Morgan has said she "will be forever grateful" for her short spell in the Women's Super League with Tottenham.

The two-time World Cup-winner was denied a final appearance before rejoining Orland Pride, after Sunday's derby against Chelsea was postponed.

Morgan, 31, moved to Spurs in September, having only given birth in May, and scored twice in five games.

She said Spurs allowed her to again "immerse" herself in the "game I love".

She added: "Thank you to everyone who helped make this chapter in my soccer journey so special.

"From the moment I arrived in London, I realised I was part of a first-class organisation, one that helped provide me the opportunity to immerse myself back into the game I love."

Heather Cowan, Tottenham's head of women's football, said it was "a pleasure" to have Morgan at the north London club.

"We were delighted at the start of the season when Alex chose us as her club to help regain fitness and take her first steps back into competitive football after giving birth earlier this year," said Cowan.

"The whole squad has taken a lot from working every day with someone at the top of the women's game."

The WSL season resumes its second half in early January, while National Women's Soccer League side Pride begin their pre-season in March.