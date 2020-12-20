Mikel Arteta: Arsenal manager not thinking of walking away from job

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
Arteta led Arsenal to victory in the FA Cup last season

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he has no plans to walk away from his job and feels he has the support of the club.

The Gunners have failed to win any of their past seven Premier League games, losing five and drawing two, as they have dropped to 15th in the table.

"I don't like to think about those steps [walking away] because then I will be thinking in a negative way and I cannot do that," said Arteta.

"At the moment, I have to try to be as positive as I can."

Arteta was speaking before Arsenal host Manchester City on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

"We're going through a lot of difficulties, the last thing we want to be thinking of is more problems coming up in the next few months. I'm not in that state of mind," he said.

"I know the responsibility that I have and why I am here. Everybody knows that from a few months ago, this wasn't going to be resolved really quickly. I think that's the consciousness of everybody at the club."

Arteta was appointed by the Gunners in December 2019 and led the club to winning last season's FA Cup.

However, his side have struggled this season and scored just three goals in their past seven league outings.

He insisted there was "unity" in the dressing room and the atmosphere is "as good as it can be when we are all hurting because results in the Premier League are hurting us".

The Spaniard added: "From within the club everything I am feeling is just support, encouragement and total confidence that we will get through this together.

"A club of this stature deserves the best and when it is not happening, everyone is going to question what is happening.

"I am the most responsible one in terms of results, so I have to accept that."

Arsenal players still have belief - Arteta

'You need fighters and you don't want any victims'

Arsenal go into the game with City on the back of a 2-1 defeat at Everton and without striker Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, who has a calf injury.

Arteta says he does not read "all the comments" about his side and urged his players to do the same.

"If I started to read all the comments, whether they are positive or negative, it would drive me mad," he said.

"My suggestion to every player is exactly the same. All the time it happens with social media as well because you cannot control who is writing or what their intentions are, so it is a very dangerous thing to do."

Asked what he was like as a player when things weren't going his way, the former midfielder said: "I liked to look around me, whether it's the staff, coaches, players and I wanted to see fighters.

"Normally when that happens, you have two types of people: fighters and victims.

"You need fighters and you don't want any victims. Victims bring excuses, victims bring negativity and they start to blame anything that is happening around them or is not going their way.

"You need people who fight, people who contribute and people who are ready to give everything to the club in this moment."

  • Arsenal get such an easy ride over Nicolas Pepe. I honestly think David Bellion back in the day was a better player. Danny Welbeck certainly was a better player. Alex Iwobi and Theo Walcott are better. Arsenal paid £72m for Pepe and I had never even heard of him before he signed. It's just mind boggling. It's daft transfers like that which leave clubs and management open to such criticism.

  • Fighters without skill are no use to anyone. Having pushed out some of his most creative players, he is left with mediocrity. It is interesting to compare the way Klopp has brought his younger players into the team and they look perfectly comfortable. Arsenal's young players look quite good against weak teams in Europe but not consistently in the Premier League.

  • Can’t quite work out why the rebuilding should take a long time unless he thinks the talent is already in the club but needs a few years to mature. If he wants to implement playing out from the back and a high press he simply cannot do it with the current team. They won’t be any better in 2 years time.

  • Get rid of Pepe, Xhaka and Elneny. Lacazette too. No proven goalscorer other than Auba. Yes, many kids coming through, but who amongst them is a goalscorer?

    • Gunnerstorm replied:
      I can understand Pepe Xhaka and Lacazette, but Elneny? He makes decent passes and hasnt once been seen giving the ball away.

  • They're going to be in a relegation fight but luckily for Arsenal they are definitely three worse teams than them.

  • True fans support their team thru the good & bad times. Suck it up fellow gooners it’s our turn to go thru the wringer, hasn’t been for decades unlike most of the other teams hence the gloating. The squad needs a good clear out, add in some quality to go with the talented younger players. Arsenal have been dire since they switched to a back 4, players aren't good enough for that system & win

  • Sorry Mikel but the people who ostensibly run the club, even if it is a terrible job that they’re doing, are just waiting for the Chelsea game to sack you. Really thought if you dressed like Pep that you could do his job but clearly you are completely out of your depth.

  • of course he wont walk away, he would lose too much money if he quit. Talking of fighters, havent Pepe, Xhaka, Elneny and Gabriel already shown they are fighters. Its brains the players are missing i.e. decision making, when to go forward and when to hold their position etc. but the biggest problem of all is the lack of communication on the pitch, they dont talk to each other.

  • I don't get why some pundits and people say Arsenal's current form isn't Arteta's fault, its the players he 'inherited'. So when they won the FA Cup, that wasn't down to Arteta then? Emery & Wenger won that? No, so why is a bad spell not his fault? He's been in charge for 12 months. The treatment of Ozil is inexplicable. He wanted to make a big statement to the dressing room & it hugely backfired.

    • Gunnerstorm replied:
      i see your point, however the first season in charge the entire squad arguably want to perform for the new manager and cement their place in the starting 11. Ozil perhaps didnt bother because of his wages and Arteta consistently chose players who worked harder to get into the team. Once the honeymoon stage wears off, those inherited players dont care because theyve seen 2 managers leave previously

  • Arteta should be given the power to sell all the players who arent under his watch. The ones that are Saka, Tierney, Gabriel are performing admirably for him.

    Kroenke should be stepping out and saying i 100% support Arteta in the january window and will buy whatever he wants. To not have bought a seasoned striker in the summer has caused this mess. Edu is responsible as he is a football man.

  • To see arsenal in this state really hurts . Never thought this would happen . Sad at the way they treated ozil. If they don’t change arteta, they just could be relegated .

    • Gunnerstorm replied:
      Ozil will be just as worse as Bale you'll see, there are young players trying their best for Arteta and he likely sees Ozil being the player that we saw previously.

  • You need adults in the room

    The dressing room that it

    That's why Hanson talked about winning nothing with kids

    It has absolutely nothing to do with talent and precious little to do with experience

    It has everything to do with maturity and coping with adversity

    Mentally fragile teams get beat from winning positions and by worse but well organised teams

    Arsenal are clearly mentally fragile

    • magicrm replied:
      The band Hanson? Was it all three or the little one on the drums, he really knows his stuff.

  • I always think managers should be given time when building a squad. Arsenal are really suffering from certain players lacking form, and those players can drag a team out of this kind of drop. But if they don't get back in form then someone else needs to step up.

  • If some of the players actually tried they may start winning

  • He might not be thinking of walking away but I can imagine there are a few board members who might be ready to push him thru the door !! But saying that he as a good head of hair & Hollywood teeth 😬

  • Who makes the decisions re player sales and acquisitions at Arsenal ?

    David Luiz and Willian for example are two poor buys

    Why didn't they get rid of the liability that is Xhaka when they could've done ?

    Selling Martinez to Villa was crazy, he's a far superior keeper than Leno

    Pepe will come good, very good

    Partey will become a superstar

    Stick with Arteta

  • Thanks Mikel stick at it!

    You're giving us all some seasonal cheer when we most need it (especially with Ole in his just giving enough pendulum swing phase!)

    If only Arsenal had a world class midfielder available to them who could get the attack going again...

  • Oh the wheels are falling off,
    It all shows signs of ending,
    You've had enough for hours,
    But you carried on pretending.
    Your shoes have lost their shine,
    The convo's lost its pace,
    So soon you're in a taxi,
    Feeling feelings of disgrace.

    #JamieWebster

    • magicrm replied:
      Really wouldn’t put my name to that. It’s embarrassingly bad.

  • O well our seasons over a manager couldn't fight himself out of a paper bag

  • Sometimes good assistants don’t make great managers.

    Seen it all before.

