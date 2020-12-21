Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Priscila Chinchilla has scored 18 times for Costa Rica

Costa Rica striker Priscila Chinchilla has signed for SWPL champions Glasgow City from Liga Deportiva Alajuelense until the end of the 2023 season.

The 19-year-old forward has scored 18 goals for her country already and hit 86 goals in her national league.

She becomes City's third recent signing, alongside former Hibernian defender Cailin Michie and Republic of Ireland midfielder Niamh Farrelly.

"Priscilla is a brilliant signing for our club," head coach Scott Booth said.

"She is such an exciting player and will offer us something completely different. To be established in your national team so young is already a huge indication of her ability."

City are currently second in the Scottish Women's Premier League on goal difference behind Rangers, with the season set to resume on 17 January.