These two scored a couple of goals each on Sunday

It was a weekend of big wins across the Premier League and WSL for Liverpool and both Manchester Uniteds.

There were also special recognitions at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards but let's start with some top trolling.

1. Klopp is not above putting the boot in

As millions across the country await the roll-out of a vaccine, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp enjoyed a little needle at the Sports Personality of the Year Awards on Sunday.

He collected the award for Coach of The Year, in an outfit that was a very literal translation of the idea, 'smart casual'.

Meanwhile, his sporting outfit, Liverpool, picked up Team of The Year.

And 23-year-old Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford received a special award for his massive campaign against food hunger.

2. Anything you can do…

The Manchester United men's and women's teams both scored six goals on Sunday - the women thrashed Bristol City 6-1 in the WSL, while Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's men beat Leeds 6-2.

For the men, it was an absurd encounter, in which the score actually seemed modest given the nature of the play.

Manchester United finally managed to break that first-half hoodoo.

Plus, we can officially retire that 'Penandes' moniker now.

3. Anything you can do...part two

Across the M62, Liverpool had an even bigger win, keeping them at the top of the table. They beat Crystal Palace 7-0.

When was the last time Liverpool and Manchester United were both involved in such big victories on the same weekend?

4. Nice touch from Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane was among the goals for Liverpool against Palace, meaning he's scored in every one of the last seven games against them.

Mane also got to trial a new celebration. If you've seen this video of him surprising big Liverpool fan Lee, you'll know where it came from and why the man who created it won't mind Mane copying him.

5. So near, but so VAR

Meanwhile, a special moment was ruined by VAR on Sunday for this young man.

6. Who did it better?

Arsenal beat Everton 4-0 in the WSL on Sunday.

This goal celebration gif for forward Beth Mead - a take on the classic from Jimmy Bullard - is new levels of in-joke.

The OG

7. Keeper off his line

Meanwhile, in the Combined Counties League, the British Airways FC keeper showed supreme confidence in his outfield team mates' ability to defend here.

8. Duncan does what he likes

Duncan Ferguson: former player, manager and, now, fourth official?

9. The table looks different this Christmas

As new restrictions were placed on households mixing in England over Christmas, some are looking at innovations to keep the atmosphere alive.

10. Relatable...

And, finally, some wise words of comfort for us all.