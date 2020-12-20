Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Ryan Hardie's only other goal in League One came in the 1-1 draw at Wigan on 24 October

Plymouth Argyle striker Ryan Hardie hopes his winning goal against MK Dons can kickstart a scoring run.

The 23-year-old found the net for just the second time this term, and for the first time in almost two months, with his second-half strike in the 1-0 win.

"I've waited a long time this season to score a goal," Hardie told BBC Radio Devon after his 68th-minute winner.

"It's not been the season that I've hoped for but hopefully that's a sign of things to come."

Hardie scored seven goals in 13 games during a loan spell from Blackpool in the second half of last season as the Pilgrims gained promotion from League Two.

The former Glasgow Rangers forward, who is again on loan at Home Park, has developed a good partnership with Argyle's Wales Under 21 forward Luke Jephcott since first moving to Plymouth almost a year ago.

"We played a lot of games together last season so we knew each others' game, we know his strengths, we know my strengths, and I think we we counterpart each other," added Hardie, who has also had loan spells at Raith Rovers, Livingston and St Mirren.

"He's good at getting it into feet, getting to the front post, I'm good at running in behind and getting the ball in the box.

"I think it just gels together and we play two different game types."

The victory against MK Dons ended a six-game losing streak in the league for the Pilgrims - the club's worst run since 2011 when Argyle were in administration.

"I'm pleased for him because when you're a striker you just want that one," said Argyle manager Ryan Lowe.

"I'm pleased for him to get off the mark again as it's been a while since he last scored, but ultimately I'm pleased with the performance of all the squad."