Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Hearts, Rangers, Ross County
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Hearts striker Steven Naismith said he relished his battle with Celtic captain Scott Brown in the Scottish Cup final. (Scotsman)
"I've been humiliated in a cup final against Hearts so I wanted to try and get revenge," said Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths after he scored at Hampden on Sunday, referring to the 5-1 defeat of Hibs in the 2012 final. (Scotsman)
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson absolved Stephen Kingsley and Craig Wighton of any blame for their penalty shoot-out misses and stated he was proud of all his players. (Herald)
Scott Brown had to be held back by members of Celtic's coaching team after angry exchanges with Hearts players after the penalty shoot-out. (Sun)
Steven Gerrard says the impact his substitutes made in the 3-1 win over Motherwell underlines why Rangers must keep investing in their squad. (Scotsman)
Sacked Ross County boss Stuart Kettlewell will be given the chance to return to his youth academy post at the club. (Sun)
And chairman Roy MacGregor hopes to have a new Ross County manager in charge before Wednesday's visit to Celtic. (Press and Journal)