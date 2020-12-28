National League
YeovilYeovil Town1AldershotAldershot Town0

Yeovil Town v Aldershot Town

Line-ups

Yeovil

  • 1Smith
  • 26Hunt
  • 17Osho
  • 8D'AthBooked at 41mins
  • 3Dickinson
  • 6Wilkinson
  • 22Lee
  • 18Skendi
  • 7Worthington
  • 19Quigley
  • 14Duffus

Substitutes

  • 11Warburton
  • 21Knowles
  • 24Neufville
  • 25Sonupe
  • 34Dagnall

Aldershot

  • 35James
  • 2Fowler
  • 3Finney
  • 11Panayiotou
  • 9Bettamer
  • 8Rees
  • 10Kandi
  • 15Anderson
  • 20Edser
  • 22Phillips
  • 25Ogie

Substitutes

  • 1Walker
  • 6Lyons-Foster
  • 12Whittingham
  • 14Nouble
  • 23Colombie
Referee:
Alan Dale

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Lawson D'Ath (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Yeovil Town 1, Aldershot Town 0. Courtney Duffus (Yeovil Town).

  3. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  4. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Monday 28th December 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay16122235132238
2Hartlepool168352318527
3Sutton United138232314926
4Stockport137242014623
5Notts County147251913623
6Maidenhead United147252121023
7Halifax166462619722
8Bromley146442317622
9Altrincham166461516-122
10Woking156362017321
11Wealdstone156362230-821
12Wrexham146261716120
13Eastleigh125432014619
14Solihull Moors116141611519
15Boreham Wood125341310318
16Aldershot155372120118
17Dag & Red145361114-318
18Chesterfield135172418616
19King's Lynn134271730-1314
20Yeovil132561323-1011
21Barnet132381132-219
22Weymouth1422101425-118
23Dover10208625-196
