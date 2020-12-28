National League
StockportStockport County15:00WrexhamWrexham
Venue: Edgeley Park, England

Stockport County v Wrexham

Line-ups

Stockport

  • 1Hinchliffe
  • 4Hogan
  • 17Southam-Hales
  • 14Kitching
  • 16Keane
  • 6Maynard
  • 18Croasdale
  • 15Stott
  • 9Bennett
  • 10Jennings
  • 19Reid

Substitutes

  • 2Minihan
  • 11Williams
  • 21Barnes
  • 22Gilmour
  • 26Britton

Wrexham

  • 1Lainton
  • 2Hall-Johnson
  • 4Vassell
  • 22Kelleher
  • 5Pearson
  • 29Davies
  • 7Durrell
  • 6Harris
  • 8Young
  • 9Ponticelli
  • 39Thomas

Substitutes

  • 12Jarvis
  • 14Rutherford
  • 15Horsfield
  • 19Yussuf
  • 21Dibble
Referee:
Steven Copeland

Match report to follow.

Monday 28th December 2020

  • WokingWoking0EastleighEastleigh0
  • BarnetBarnetPMaidenhead UnitedMaidenhead UnitedP
    Match postponed - Other
  • Boreham WoodBoreham WoodPWealdstoneWealdstoneP
    Match postponed - Other
  • ChesterfieldChesterfieldPKing's LynnKing's Lynn TownP
    Match postponed - Other
  • Dag & RedDagenham & RedbridgePBromleyBromleyP
    Match postponed - Other
  • HalifaxFC Halifax Town15:00AltrinchamAltrincham
  • Notts CountyNotts County15:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
  • Sutton UnitedSutton UnitedPDoverDover AthleticP
    Match postponed - Other
  • WeymouthWeymouth15:00TorquayTorquay United
  • YeovilYeovil Town15:00AldershotAldershot Town

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay15112233122135
2Sutton United138232314926
3Hartlepool157352218424
4Notts County137241912723
5Maidenhead United147252121023
6Bromley146442317622
7Altrincham156451414022
8Woking156362017321
9Wealdstone156362230-821
10Stockport126241814420
11Wrexham136251714320
12Halifax155462418619
13Eastleigh125432014619
14Solihull Moors116141611519
15Boreham Wood125341310318
16Aldershot145362119218
17Dag & Red145361114-318
18Chesterfield135172418616
19King's Lynn134271730-1314
20Barnet132381132-219
21Weymouth132291323-108
22Yeovil121561223-118
23Dover10208625-196
