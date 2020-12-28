Notts County v Hartlepool United

Tyler Magloire (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.
Notts CountyNotts County0HartlepoolHartlepool United1
Goal! Notts County 0, Hartlepool United 1. Luke Armstrong (Hartlepool United).
Rhys Oates (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Torquay
|16
|12
|2
|2
|35
|13
|22
|38
|2
|Hartlepool
|16
|8
|3
|5
|23
|18
|5
|27
|3
|Sutton United
|13
|8
|2
|3
|23
|14
|9
|26
|4
|Stockport
|13
|7
|2
|4
|20
|14
|6
|23
|5
|Notts County
|14
|7
|2
|5
|19
|13
|6
|23
|6
|Maidenhead United
|14
|7
|2
|5
|21
|21
|0
|23
|7
|Halifax
|16
|6
|4
|6
|26
|19
|7
|22
|8
|Bromley
|14
|6
|4
|4
|23
|17
|6
|22
|9
|Altrincham
|16
|6
|4
|6
|15
|16
|-1
|22
|10
|Woking
|15
|6
|3
|6
|20
|17
|3
|21
|11
|Wealdstone
|15
|6
|3
|6
|22
|30
|-8
|21
|12
|Wrexham
|14
|6
|2
|6
|17
|16
|1
|20
|13
|Eastleigh
|12
|5
|4
|3
|20
|14
|6
|19
|14
|Solihull Moors
|11
|6
|1
|4
|16
|11
|5
|19
|15
|Boreham Wood
|12
|5
|3
|4
|13
|10
|3
|18
|16
|Aldershot
|15
|5
|3
|7
|21
|20
|1
|18
|17
|Dag & Red
|14
|5
|3
|6
|11
|14
|-3
|18
|18
|Chesterfield
|13
|5
|1
|7
|24
|18
|6
|16
|19
|King's Lynn
|13
|4
|2
|7
|17
|30
|-13
|14
|20
|Yeovil
|13
|2
|5
|6
|13
|23
|-10
|11
|21
|Barnet
|13
|2
|3
|8
|11
|32
|-21
|9
|22
|Weymouth
|14
|2
|2
|10
|14
|25
|-11
|8
|23
|Dover
|10
|2
|0
|8
|6
|25
|-19
|6