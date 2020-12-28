National League
WokingWoking0EastleighEastleigh0

Woking 0-0 Eastleigh

Last updated on .From the section National League

Woking remain just outside the National League play-off places after being held to a goalless draw at home to Eastleigh.

Tyrone Barnett threatened twice in the early stages for Eastleigh but their best effort came shortly before half-time when Cav Miley's bicycle kick was well saved by Craig Ross.

Joe McDonnell saved brilliantly from Ben Dempsey as Woking started the second half on the front foot.

But Ross had to keep out another Eastleigh overhead, this time from Alex Wynter, while Danny Hollands was also denied and Miley went close again.

Substitute Slavi Spasov wasted Woking's best chance, heading straight at McDonnell as the match finished goalless.

Report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Woking

  • 13Ross
  • 3CaseyBooked at 65mins
  • 4Cooper
  • 16LofthouseBooked at 84mins
  • 11JarvisSubstituted forSpasovat 74'minutes
  • 6Shotton
  • 12Collier
  • 18DempseySubstituted forFerdinandat 65'minutes
  • 21Block
  • 25Davison
  • 26Loza

Substitutes

  • 7Tarpey
  • 8Ferdinand
  • 14Spasov
  • 19Reid
  • 31Smith

Eastleigh

  • 1McDonnell
  • 24BlairSubstituted forSmartat 73'minutes
  • 6Boyce
  • 4Miley
  • 17Tomlinson
  • 16Wynter
  • 3Green
  • 8PayneBooked at 61mins
  • 19Hollands
  • 29HillSubstituted forHouseat 73'minutes
  • 10Barnett

Substitutes

  • 9Smith
  • 11Smart
  • 14Bearwish
  • 16Scorey
  • 18House
Referee:
Tom Reeves

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Woking 0, Eastleigh 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Woking 0, Eastleigh 0.

  3. Booking

    Kyran Lofthouse (Woking) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Woking. Slavi Spasov replaces Matthew Jarvis.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Eastleigh. Sam Smart replaces Tom Blair.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Eastleigh. Ben House replaces Ryan Hill.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Woking. Kane Ferdinand replaces Ben Dempsey.

  8. Booking

    Josh Casey (Woking) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Booking

    Jack Payne (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Second Half

    Second Half begins Woking 0, Eastleigh 0.

  11. Half Time

    First Half ends, Woking 0, Eastleigh 0.

  12. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  13. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 28th December 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay16122235132238
2Hartlepool168352318527
3Sutton United138232314926
4Stockport137242014623
5Notts County147251913623
6Maidenhead United147252121023
7Halifax166462619722
8Bromley146442317622
9Altrincham166461516-122
10Woking156362017321
11Wealdstone156362230-821
12Wrexham146261716120
13Eastleigh125432014619
14Solihull Moors116141611519
15Boreham Wood125341310318
16Aldershot155372120118
17Dag & Red145361114-318
18Chesterfield135172418616
19King's Lynn134271730-1314
20Yeovil132561323-1011
21Barnet132381132-219
22Weymouth1422101425-118
23Dover10208625-196
View full National League table

Top Stories