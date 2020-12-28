Woking 0-0 Eastleigh

Match ends, Woking 0, Eastleigh 0.
Woking remain just outside the National League play-off places after being held to a goalless draw at home to Eastleigh.
Tyrone Barnett threatened twice in the early stages for Eastleigh but their best effort came shortly before half-time when Cav Miley's bicycle kick was well saved by Craig Ross.
Joe McDonnell saved brilliantly from Ben Dempsey as Woking started the second half on the front foot.
But Ross had to keep out another Eastleigh overhead, this time from Alex Wynter, while Danny Hollands was also denied and Miley went close again.
Substitute Slavi Spasov wasted Woking's best chance, heading straight at McDonnell as the match finished goalless.
Report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Woking
- 13Ross
- 3CaseyBooked at 65mins
- 4Cooper
- 16LofthouseBooked at 84mins
- 11JarvisSubstituted forSpasovat 74'minutes
- 6Shotton
- 12Collier
- 18DempseySubstituted forFerdinandat 65'minutes
- 21Block
- 25Davison
- 26Loza
Substitutes
- 7Tarpey
- 8Ferdinand
- 14Spasov
- 19Reid
- 31Smith
Eastleigh
- 1McDonnell
- 24BlairSubstituted forSmartat 73'minutes
- 6Boyce
- 4Miley
- 17Tomlinson
- 16Wynter
- 3Green
- 8PayneBooked at 61mins
- 19Hollands
- 29HillSubstituted forHouseat 73'minutes
- 10Barnett
Substitutes
- 9Smith
- 11Smart
- 14Bearwish
- 16Scorey
- 18House
- Referee:
- Tom Reeves
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Woking 0, Eastleigh 0.
Booking
Kyran Lofthouse (Woking) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Slavi Spasov replaces Matthew Jarvis.
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Sam Smart replaces Tom Blair.
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Ben House replaces Ryan Hill.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Kane Ferdinand replaces Ben Dempsey.
Booking
Josh Casey (Woking) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Jack Payne (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.
Second Half
Second Half begins Woking 0, Eastleigh 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Woking 0, Eastleigh 0.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.