FC Halifax Town v Altrincham

Matthew Kosylo (Altrincham) is shown the yellow card.
HalifaxFC Halifax Town2AltrinchamAltrincham1
Last updated on .From the section National League
Goal! FC Halifax Town 2, Altrincham 1. Josh Hancock (Altrincham).
Goal! FC Halifax Town 2, Altrincham 0. Billy Chadwick (FC Halifax Town).
Goal! FC Halifax Town 1, Altrincham 0. Luke Summerfield (FC Halifax Town) converts the penalty with a.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Torquay
|16
|12
|2
|2
|35
|13
|22
|38
|2
|Hartlepool
|16
|8
|3
|5
|23
|18
|5
|27
|3
|Sutton United
|13
|8
|2
|3
|23
|14
|9
|26
|4
|Stockport
|13
|7
|2
|4
|20
|14
|6
|23
|5
|Notts County
|14
|7
|2
|5
|19
|13
|6
|23
|6
|Maidenhead United
|14
|7
|2
|5
|21
|21
|0
|23
|7
|Halifax
|16
|6
|4
|6
|26
|19
|7
|22
|8
|Bromley
|14
|6
|4
|4
|23
|17
|6
|22
|9
|Altrincham
|16
|6
|4
|6
|15
|16
|-1
|22
|10
|Woking
|15
|6
|3
|6
|20
|17
|3
|21
|11
|Wealdstone
|15
|6
|3
|6
|22
|30
|-8
|21
|12
|Wrexham
|14
|6
|2
|6
|17
|16
|1
|20
|13
|Eastleigh
|12
|5
|4
|3
|20
|14
|6
|19
|14
|Solihull Moors
|11
|6
|1
|4
|16
|11
|5
|19
|15
|Boreham Wood
|12
|5
|3
|4
|13
|10
|3
|18
|16
|Aldershot
|15
|5
|3
|7
|21
|20
|1
|18
|17
|Dag & Red
|14
|5
|3
|6
|11
|14
|-3
|18
|18
|Chesterfield
|13
|5
|1
|7
|24
|18
|6
|16
|19
|King's Lynn
|13
|4
|2
|7
|17
|30
|-13
|14
|20
|Yeovil
|13
|2
|5
|6
|13
|23
|-10
|11
|21
|Barnet
|13
|2
|3
|8
|11
|32
|-21
|9
|22
|Weymouth
|14
|2
|2
|10
|14
|25
|-11
|8
|23
|Dover
|10
|2
|0
|8
|6
|25
|-19
|6