Weymouth v Torquay United

Jack Dickson (Weymouth) is shown the yellow card.
Josh McQuoid (Weymouth) is shown the yellow card.
Goal! Weymouth 1, Torquay United 2. Cody Cooke (Weymouth).
Goal! Weymouth 0, Torquay United 2. Josh Umerah (Torquay United).
Goal! Weymouth 0, Torquay United 1. Asa Hall (Torquay United).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Torquay
|16
|12
|2
|2
|35
|13
|22
|38
|2
|Hartlepool
|16
|8
|3
|5
|23
|18
|5
|27
|3
|Sutton United
|13
|8
|2
|3
|23
|14
|9
|26
|4
|Stockport
|13
|7
|2
|4
|20
|14
|6
|23
|5
|Notts County
|14
|7
|2
|5
|19
|13
|6
|23
|6
|Maidenhead United
|14
|7
|2
|5
|21
|21
|0
|23
|7
|Halifax
|16
|6
|4
|6
|26
|19
|7
|22
|8
|Bromley
|14
|6
|4
|4
|23
|17
|6
|22
|9
|Altrincham
|16
|6
|4
|6
|15
|16
|-1
|22
|10
|Woking
|15
|6
|3
|6
|20
|17
|3
|21
|11
|Wealdstone
|15
|6
|3
|6
|22
|30
|-8
|21
|12
|Wrexham
|14
|6
|2
|6
|17
|16
|1
|20
|13
|Eastleigh
|12
|5
|4
|3
|20
|14
|6
|19
|14
|Solihull Moors
|11
|6
|1
|4
|16
|11
|5
|19
|15
|Boreham Wood
|12
|5
|3
|4
|13
|10
|3
|18
|16
|Aldershot
|15
|5
|3
|7
|21
|20
|1
|18
|17
|Dag & Red
|14
|5
|3
|6
|11
|14
|-3
|18
|18
|Chesterfield
|13
|5
|1
|7
|24
|18
|6
|16
|19
|King's Lynn
|13
|4
|2
|7
|17
|30
|-13
|14
|20
|Yeovil
|13
|2
|5
|6
|13
|23
|-10
|11
|21
|Barnet
|13
|2
|3
|8
|11
|32
|-21
|9
|22
|Weymouth
|14
|2
|2
|10
|14
|25
|-11
|8
|23
|Dover
|10
|2
|0
|8
|6
|25
|-19
|6