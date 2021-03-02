Wealdstone v Boreham Wood

WealdstoneWealdstone19:45Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
Match report to appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Torquay
|24
|14
|5
|5
|46
|24
|22
|47
|2
|Sutton United
|21
|13
|4
|4
|38
|19
|19
|43
|3
|Hartlepool
|24
|13
|4
|7
|33
|23
|10
|43
|4
|Stockport
|24
|11
|7
|6
|32
|21
|11
|40
|5
|Wrexham
|25
|11
|6
|8
|34
|27
|7
|39
|6
|Eastleigh
|23
|10
|8
|5
|32
|23
|9
|38
|7
|Notts County
|21
|11
|4
|6
|26
|15
|11
|37
|8
|Boreham Wood
|24
|9
|8
|7
|29
|24
|5
|35
|9
|Bromley
|23
|9
|7
|7
|37
|28
|9
|34
|10
|Aldershot
|24
|10
|4
|10
|36
|35
|1
|34
|11
|Altrincham
|26
|9
|6
|11
|30
|34
|-4
|33
|12
|Maidenhead United
|21
|9
|5
|7
|32
|32
|0
|32
|13
|Yeovil
|24
|9
|5
|10
|35
|36
|-1
|32
|14
|Solihull Moors
|21
|9
|4
|8
|27
|23
|4
|31
|15
|Halifax
|22
|8
|6
|8
|36
|29
|7
|30
|16
|Chesterfield
|21
|9
|3
|9
|32
|25
|7
|30
|17
|Woking
|21
|7
|5
|9
|25
|26
|-1
|26
|18
|Dag & Red
|23
|7
|5
|11
|21
|31
|-10
|26
|19
|Wealdstone
|22
|6
|5
|11
|29
|48
|-19
|23
|20
|King's Lynn
|21
|6
|4
|11
|28
|42
|-14
|22
|21
|Weymouth
|24
|5
|5
|14
|25
|39
|-14
|20
|22
|Barnet
|22
|3
|3
|16
|17
|53
|-36
|12
|23
|Dover
|15
|3
|1
|11
|12
|35
|-23
|10