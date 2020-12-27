Premier League
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace15:00LeicesterLeicester City
Venue: Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace v Leicester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leicester centre-back Caglar Soyuncu
Leicester centre-back Caglar Soyuncu has made just four Premier League appearances this season and has not featured in the competition since 4 October

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace are expected to make changes to the side beaten at Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

Nathaniel Clyne, James Tomkins and Jairo Riedewald are all pushing for recalls but Gary Cahill is again likely to miss out with a hamstring strain.

Leicester City are set to welcome back defender Caglar Soyuncu following a groin injury.

Cengiz Under is not expected to feature due to a hamstring issue, while Ricardo Pereira remains sidelined.

Palace have conceded 10 goals in their last two games

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Leicester City completed the league double over Crystal Palace last season by an aggregate score of 5-0.
  • The Eagles have lost just one of the past four contests at Selhurst Park, winning twice and drawing once.
  • There have been 27 goals scored in the last eight fixtures between the clubs.

Crystal Palace

  • Crystal Palace have won only five of their past 23 top-flight fixtures (D4, L14).
  • The Eagles have gone 14 league games without a clean sheet since beating Southampton 1-0 at home on the opening weekend.
  • They have failed to score in two of their past three home matches.
  • Palace have taken just eight points from a possible 21 at Selhurst Park so far this term.
  • The Eagles have scored just two first-half goals in total in their most recent seven matches.
  • They have ended the year with a victory only once in 11 previous Premier League campaigns.

Leicester City

  • Leicester have won three of their last five league matches, registering a draw and a loss in the other two.
  • The Foxes have recorded seven victories in eight games against sides currently in the bottom half of the table.
  • Leicester have taken 18 points from seven away fixtures, the second-highest tally in the division.
  • They have scored a league-high 10 goals in the final 15 minutes of their fixtures.
  • Harvey Barnes has scored seven goals in 20 games in all competitions this season, equalling his tally across 42 fixtures in the 2019-20 campaign.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool1494136191731
2Everton159242619729
3Leicester159152819928
4Man Utd148333023727
5Man City147522112926
6Aston Villa1381427131425
7Chelsea1574430171325
8Tottenham1474325141125
9Southampton157442519625
10West Ham146352119221
11Leeds156272530-520
12Wolves146261419-520
13Newcastle145361724-718
14Crystal Palace155371928-918
15Arsenal155281519-417
16Burnley14347820-1213
17Brighton142661622-612
18Fulham152581323-1011
19West Brom141491029-197
20Sheff Utd150213826-182
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC