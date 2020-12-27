Crystal Palace v Leicester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leicester centre-back Caglar Soyuncu has made just four Premier League appearances this season and has not featured in the competition since 4 October

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace are expected to make changes to the side beaten at Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

Nathaniel Clyne, James Tomkins and Jairo Riedewald are all pushing for recalls but Gary Cahill is again likely to miss out with a hamstring strain.

Leicester City are set to welcome back defender Caglar Soyuncu following a groin injury.

Cengiz Under is not expected to feature due to a hamstring issue, while Ricardo Pereira remains sidelined.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester City completed the league double over Crystal Palace last season by an aggregate score of 5-0.

The Eagles have lost just one of the past four contests at Selhurst Park, winning twice and drawing once.

There have been 27 goals scored in the last eight fixtures between the clubs.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have won only five of their past 23 top-flight fixtures (D4, L14).

The Eagles have gone 14 league games without a clean sheet since beating Southampton 1-0 at home on the opening weekend.

They have failed to score in two of their past three home matches.

Palace have taken just eight points from a possible 21 at Selhurst Park so far this term.

The Eagles have scored just two first-half goals in total in their most recent seven matches.

They have ended the year with a victory only once in 11 previous Premier League campaigns.

Leicester City