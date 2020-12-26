Chelsea v Aston Villa

TEAM NEWS
Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has said he will make "six or seven changes", with Callum Hudson-Odoi set to make just a second Premier League start of the season.
Hakim Ziyech is back in contention following a thigh injury.
Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings is suspended as a result of his sending off against Crystal Palace.
Loanee Ross Barkley is ineligible to face his parent club, while Trezeguet remains out.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Chelsea have won 10 of their last 11 Premier League matches against Aston Villa, including the last six in a row.
- Villa have not won at Stamford Bridge since a 3-1 Premier League victory in December 2011. It is Villa's only away success in this fixture in 18 years.
Chelsea
- Chelsea have lost three of their last four Premier League matches. However, they are unbeaten in six home games, winning four and drawing two.
- Tammy Abraham's 85th-minute goal at Arsenal on Boxing Day was Chelsea's first shot on target in the match.
- Abraham has scored 21 goals since the start of last season, more than double the tally of any other Chelsea player.
- Jorginho has missed three of his last six penalties for the club, having scored his opening eight in all competitions.
Aston Villa
- Aston Villa have won eight of their opening 13 Premier League fixtures for only the second time, emulating 1998-99.
- Villa's tally of 25 points after 13 games is their best in the Premier League for 22 years.
- They have recorded an unrivalled eight league clean sheets this season - one more than they registered in the entirety of 2019-20.
- The Villans have gone four successive Premier League games without conceding for the first time since February 2010.
- Ollie Watkins has failed to score in six games after registering eight in his first 10 Villa appearances.