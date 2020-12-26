Chelsea v Aston Villa

Premier League
Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard
Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard criticised his team after their 3-1 defeat at Arsenal on Boxing Day

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has said he will make "six or seven changes", with Callum Hudson-Odoi set to make just a second Premier League start of the season.

Hakim Ziyech is back in contention following a thigh injury.

Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings is suspended as a result of his sending off against Crystal Palace.

Loanee Ross Barkley is ineligible to face his parent club, while Trezeguet remains out.

Chelsea forward Timo Werner has gone 10 games without a goal, his longest drought since September 2016

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Chelsea have won 10 of their last 11 Premier League matches against Aston Villa, including the last six in a row.
  • Villa have not won at Stamford Bridge since a 3-1 Premier League victory in December 2011. It is Villa's only away success in this fixture in 18 years.

Chelsea

  • Chelsea have lost three of their last four Premier League matches. However, they are unbeaten in six home games, winning four and drawing two.
  • Tammy Abraham's 85th-minute goal at Arsenal on Boxing Day was Chelsea's first shot on target in the match.
  • Abraham has scored 21 goals since the start of last season, more than double the tally of any other Chelsea player.
  • Jorginho has missed three of his last six penalties for the club, having scored his opening eight in all competitions.

Aston Villa

  • Aston Villa have won eight of their opening 13 Premier League fixtures for only the second time, emulating 1998-99.
  • Villa's tally of 25 points after 13 games is their best in the Premier League for 22 years.
  • They have recorded an unrivalled eight league clean sheets this season - one more than they registered in the entirety of 2019-20.
  • The Villans have gone four successive Premier League games without conceding for the first time since February 2010.
  • Ollie Watkins has failed to score in six games after registering eight in his first 10 Villa appearances.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool1494136191731
2Everton159242619729
3Leicester159152819928
4Man Utd148333023727
5Man City147522112926
6Aston Villa1381427131425
7Chelsea1574430171325
8Tottenham1474325141125
9Southampton157442519625
10West Ham146352119221
11Leeds156272530-520
12Wolves146261419-520
13Newcastle145361724-718
14Crystal Palace155371928-918
15Arsenal155281519-417
16Burnley14347820-1213
17Brighton142661622-612
18Fulham152581323-1011
19West Brom141491029-197
20Sheff Utd150213826-182
