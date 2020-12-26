Premier League
EvertonEverton20:00Man CityManchester City
Venue: Goodison Park

Everton v Manchester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Everton midfielder Richarlison
Everton winger Richarlison has only missed nine Premier League games since joining the club in 2018

TEAM NEWS

Everton have the same squad available from their win at Sheffield United, limiting the opportunity for rotation.

Richarlison is sidelined due to concussion protocols, while James Rodriguez, Allan, Lucas Digne and Fabian Delph are all unavailable.

Manchester City are expected to make several changes, although Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker are self-isolating after positive coronavirus tests.

Ilkay Gundogan will be assessed for a knock but Eric Garcia remains out.

Manchester City have a 100% winning record in all seven games in all competitions in which Ferran Torres has scored

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Everton have lost their last five matches against Manchester City, their longest sequence of defeats in 121 years of this top-flight fixture.
  • City have won on their last three Premier League visits to Goodison Park by an aggregate score of 8-2.
  • Everton's most recent win, at home in January 2017, is one of only two victories in the last 16 meetings in all competitions.

Everton

  • Everton ended Boxing Day in the top two for the first time since 1986.
  • Their win last time out at Sheffield United marked a year to the day since Carlo Ancelotti's first fixture as manager. The Toffees were 15th in the Premier League table at the time.
  • Everton have won four successive league games for the first time since the opening four fixtures of the season.
  • They can win three Premier League home matches in a row for the first time since May 2019.
  • Gylfi Sigurdsson has scored three goals and provided four assists in 18 appearances in all competitions, already bettering his goal involvement tally from 38 games in 2019-20.

Manchester City

  • Manchester City are unbeaten in six league matches, winning four of them.
  • However, 26 points is still their lowest tally after 14 matches for 10 years.
  • In the win against Newcastle, Pep Guardiola's side scored more than once for only the third time in 12 league matches.
  • City have kept 13 clean sheets in all competitions this season, more than any other team in the top five European leagues.
  • Raheem Sterling has scored 96 goals and assisted 54 under Pep Guardiola, a team-high 150 goal involvements during that period.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool1494136191731
2Everton159242619729
3Leicester159152819928
4Man Utd148333023727
5Man City147522112926
6Aston Villa1381427131425
7Chelsea1574430171325
8Tottenham1474325141125
9Southampton157442519625
10West Ham146352119221
11Leeds156272530-520
12Wolves146261419-520
13Newcastle145361724-718
14Crystal Palace155371928-918
15Arsenal155281519-417
16Burnley14347820-1213
17Brighton142661622-612
18Fulham152581323-1011
19West Brom141491029-197
20Sheff Utd150213826-182
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC