Everton v Manchester City

Everton winger Richarlison has only missed nine Premier League games since joining the club in 2018

TEAM NEWS

Everton have the same squad available from their win at Sheffield United, limiting the opportunity for rotation.

Richarlison is sidelined due to concussion protocols, while James Rodriguez, Allan, Lucas Digne and Fabian Delph are all unavailable.

Manchester City are expected to make several changes, although Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker are self-isolating after positive coronavirus tests.

Ilkay Gundogan will be assessed for a knock but Eric Garcia remains out.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton have lost their last five matches against Manchester City, their longest sequence of defeats in 121 years of this top-flight fixture.

City have won on their last three Premier League visits to Goodison Park by an aggregate score of 8-2.

Everton's most recent win, at home in January 2017, is one of only two victories in the last 16 meetings in all competitions.

Everton

Everton ended Boxing Day in the top two for the first time since 1986.

Their win last time out at Sheffield United marked a year to the day since Carlo Ancelotti's first fixture as manager. The Toffees were 15th in the Premier League table at the time.

Everton have won four successive league games for the first time since the opening four fixtures of the season.

They can win three Premier League home matches in a row for the first time since May 2019.

Gylfi Sigurdsson has scored three goals and provided four assists in 18 appearances in all competitions, already bettering his goal involvement tally from 38 games in 2019-20.

