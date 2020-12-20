Last updated on .From the section European Football

PSG came closest to scoring when former Southampton and West Ham defender Jose Fonte inadvertently turned a free-kick towards his own goal

Paris St-Germain dropped points for the sixth time this season in Ligue 1 as they were held to a goalless draw away at new leaders Lille.

Thomas Tuchel's side, who were without the injured Neymar, dominated possession but failed to create and only registered one shot on target.

Lille's best chance saw Kaylar Navas push Burak Yılmaz's effort wide.

PSG stay third - having drawn twice and lost four times this campaign - a point behind Lille and second-placed Lyon.

Kylian Mbappe, on his 22nd birthday, started on the bench and when introduced in the 77th minute was unable to make a difference to the result, as the Parisians drew 0-0 in the league for the first time since May 2018.

Shortly after Mbappe's introduction Lille had a four-on-one situation but a sensational sliding challenge from Presnel Kimpembe halted the attack.

PSG host Strasbourg on Wednesday, while Lille travel to Montpellier (both 20:00 GMT), before a two-week winter break.