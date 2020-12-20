Match ends, Lille 0, Paris Saint Germain 0.
Paris St-Germain dropped points for the sixth time this season in Ligue 1 as they were held to a goalless draw away at new leaders Lille.
Thomas Tuchel's side, who were without the injured Neymar, dominated possession but failed to create and only registered one shot on target.
Lille's best chance saw Kaylar Navas push Burak Yılmaz's effort wide.
PSG stay third - having drawn twice and lost four times this campaign - a point behind Lille and second-placed Lyon.
Kylian Mbappe, on his 22nd birthday, started on the bench and when introduced in the 77th minute was unable to make a difference to the result, as the Parisians drew 0-0 in the league for the first time since May 2018.
Shortly after Mbappe's introduction Lille had a four-on-one situation but a sensational sliding challenge from Presnel Kimpembe halted the attack.
PSG host Strasbourg on Wednesday, while Lille travel to Montpellier (both 20:00 GMT), before a two-week winter break.
Line-ups
Lille
- 16Maignan
- 2Zeki Çelik
- 6José Fonte
- 5Botman
- 28Mandava
- 10IkonéSubstituted forWeahat 61'minutes
- 21AndréSubstituted forda Silva Rochaat 79'minutes
- 24Soumaré
- 7Bamba
- 12YaziciSubstituted forDavidat 61'minutes
- 17Yilmaz
Substitutes
- 1Karnezis
- 3Embaló Djaló
- 8da Silva Rocha
- 9David
- 19Lihadji
- 22Weah
- 25Soumaoro
- 27Niasse
- 29Bradaric
PSG
- 1Navas
- 4KehrerBooked at 6mins
- 5Marquinhos
- 3KimpembeBooked at 19minsSubstituted forBakkerat 81'minutes
- 24FlorenziSubstituted forHerreraat 87'minutes
- 27Gueye
- 6Verratti
- 20KurzawaSubstituted forDagbaat 87'minutes
- 12RafinhaSubstituted forDraxlerat 77'minutes
- 18Kean
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forMbappéat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Mbappé
- 8Paredes
- 16Rico
- 21Herrera
- 23Draxler
- 25Bakker
- 31Dagba
- 32Pembele
- 37Fadiga
- Referee:
- François Letexier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lille 0, Paris Saint Germain 0.
Post update
Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Boubakary Soumaré (Lille).
Post update
Corner, Lille. Conceded by Marquinhos.
Post update
Corner, Lille. Conceded by Thilo Kehrer.
Post update
Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Jonathan David (Lille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Hand ball by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Burak Yilmaz (Lille).
Post update
Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Timothy Weah (Lille).
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Ander Herrera replaces Alessandro Florenzi because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Colin Dagba replaces Layvin Kurzawa because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Mitchel Bakker replaces Presnel Kimpembe because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Lille. Xeka replaces Benjamin André.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Julian Draxler replaces Rafinha.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Kylian Mbappé replaces Ángel Di María.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Benjamin André.