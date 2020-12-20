French Ligue 1
Lille 0-0 Paris St-Germain: Thomas Tuchel's side drop points for sixth time this season

Presnel Kimpembe (left), Jose Fonte (centre) and Mike Maignan
PSG came closest to scoring when former Southampton and West Ham defender Jose Fonte inadvertently turned a free-kick towards his own goal

Paris St-Germain dropped points for the sixth time this season in Ligue 1 as they were held to a goalless draw away at new leaders Lille.

Thomas Tuchel's side, who were without the injured Neymar, dominated possession but failed to create and only registered one shot on target.

Lille's best chance saw Kaylar Navas push Burak Yılmaz's effort wide.

PSG stay third - having drawn twice and lost four times this campaign - a point behind Lille and second-placed Lyon.

Kylian Mbappe, on his 22nd birthday, started on the bench and when introduced in the 77th minute was unable to make a difference to the result, as the Parisians drew 0-0 in the league for the first time since May 2018.

Shortly after Mbappe's introduction Lille had a four-on-one situation but a sensational sliding challenge from Presnel Kimpembe halted the attack.

PSG host Strasbourg on Wednesday, while Lille travel to Montpellier (both 20:00 GMT), before a two-week winter break.

Line-ups

Lille

  • 16Maignan
  • 2Zeki Çelik
  • 6José Fonte
  • 5Botman
  • 28Mandava
  • 10IkonéSubstituted forWeahat 61'minutes
  • 21AndréSubstituted forda Silva Rochaat 79'minutes
  • 24Soumaré
  • 7Bamba
  • 12YaziciSubstituted forDavidat 61'minutes
  • 17Yilmaz

Substitutes

  • 1Karnezis
  • 3Embaló Djaló
  • 8da Silva Rocha
  • 9David
  • 19Lihadji
  • 22Weah
  • 25Soumaoro
  • 27Niasse
  • 29Bradaric

PSG

  • 1Navas
  • 4KehrerBooked at 6mins
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 3KimpembeBooked at 19minsSubstituted forBakkerat 81'minutes
  • 24FlorenziSubstituted forHerreraat 87'minutes
  • 27Gueye
  • 6Verratti
  • 20KurzawaSubstituted forDagbaat 87'minutes
  • 12RafinhaSubstituted forDraxlerat 77'minutes
  • 18Kean
  • 11Di MaríaSubstituted forMbappéat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Mbappé
  • 8Paredes
  • 16Rico
  • 21Herrera
  • 23Draxler
  • 25Bakker
  • 31Dagba
  • 32Pembele
  • 37Fadiga
Referee:
François Letexier

Match Stats

Home TeamLilleAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home8
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Lille 0, Paris Saint Germain 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Lille 0, Paris Saint Germain 0.

  3. Post update

    Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Boubakary Soumaré (Lille).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Lille. Conceded by Marquinhos.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Lille. Conceded by Thilo Kehrer.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain).

  8. Post update

    Jonathan David (Lille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Hand ball by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).

  10. Post update

    Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Burak Yilmaz (Lille).

  12. Post update

    Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Timothy Weah (Lille).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Ander Herrera replaces Alessandro Florenzi because of an injury.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Colin Dagba replaces Layvin Kurzawa because of an injury.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Mitchel Bakker replaces Presnel Kimpembe because of an injury.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Lille. Xeka replaces Benjamin André.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Julian Draxler replaces Rafinha.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Kylian Mbappé replaces Ángel Di María.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Benjamin André.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 20th December 2020

  • LilleLille0PSGParis Saint Germain0
  • BrestBrest2MontpellierMontpellier2
  • DijonDijon0MonacoMonaco1
  • NantesNantes1AngersAngers1
  • Saint-ÉtienneSaint-Étienne2NîmesNîmes2
  • StrasbourgStrasbourg0BordeauxBordeaux2
  • LorientLorient0RennesRennes3

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lille1696128101833
2Lyon1696131141733
3PSG16102435102532
4Marseille148422113828
5Rennes168442519628
6Montpellier168352725227
7Monaco168262623326
8Lens157352423124
9Angers167362125-424
10Metz166551916323
11Brest167272729-223
12Bordeaux166461717022
13Nice156361920-121
14Saint-Étienne164571623-717
15Nantes163671827-915
16Strasbourg1642102228-614
17Reims163582127-614
18Nîmes1633101331-1812
19Lorient1632111529-1411
20Dijon16169925-169
View full French Ligue 1 table

