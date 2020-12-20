Hazard made two saves in the penalty shootout as Celtic secured a quadruple treble by beating Hearts in the Scottish Cup final

Celtic goalkeeper Conor Hazard says he hopes his Scottish Cup winner's medal is the first of many with the Glasgow club.

The 22-year-old Northern Irishman was Celtic's shootout hero, saving two penalties as Neil Lennon's side secured a historic quadruple treble.

"It is a crazy day for myself, my family back home and for the football club," Hazard reflected.

"Three weeks ago, I would never have pictured this today."

"I am just absolutely over the moon. I've been a Celtic fan my whole life and to get this opportunity, I'm delighted with it."

The goalkeeper has had a memorable few weeks, making his European and Scottish Premiership debut before retaining the starting jersey for Sunday's final victory over Hearts.

Hazard's current contract will expire in the summer, meaning he is free to negotiate with other clubs in January should he favour a move away from Celtic Park, although that does not appear to be his intention.

"To play for such a worldwide club, we know what the fans expect and how much they drive us towards winning, it is an honour to play for them," he said.

"I want to fully focus on each match, playing week in, week out and hopefully it will come together.

"It's a momentous day for me and my family, my phone hasn't stopped, I'm lost for words."

A product of the Celtic academy, the keeper grew up in Downpatrick, travelling across for games from a young age.

"The club means everything to me. We used to get up at 5am to get on the boat and we wouldn't be home until three the next morning. It's something I always dreamed of growing up."

Hazard is a product of Celtic's youth academy and has had several loan spells in recent seasons

Hazard has had to be patient waiting for his opportunity with the first team. After a series of loans in recent seasons, he got his chance to impress against Lille and Kilmarnock, but getting the nod from Neil Lennon for the win over Hearts at Hampden Park was a huge confidence boost.

"I have to thank all of the staff, and the manager for putting trust in me, which was a huge honour in such a big game. Thankfully, I was able to repay that trust with the two penalty saves.

"I have put a lot of work in and gone on loan spells waiting for my chance, the coaches have helped me a lot throughout the club."

Celtic will hope their cup win can ignite a league revival, with Glasgow rivals Rangers holding a daunting 16-point lead at the summit.

"We have a lot of work to do to try and achieve our aims and targets this year," Hazard admitted.

"On a personal note, it is only my third game for the club, so I'm taking each day as it comes, but as a team and as a group, this win could be a major factor in turning things round."