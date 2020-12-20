Recent criticism of Celtic manager Neil Lennon has been "really uncalled for", according to his former Parkhead boss Martin O'Neill.

Lennon guided Celtic to an historic fourth-straight domestic treble with Sunday's Scottish Cup win over Hearts.

But his team were dumped out of the League Cup by Ross County this month and are 16 points behind Rangers in the Premiership with three games in hand, fuelling angry fan protests.

"I'm delighted for him," O'Neill said.

"He's taken a lot of stick in recent months, I think it's really uncalled for as well because we are witnessing the 12th successive domestic trophy which he's been a large part of in many aspects.

"I really can't believe it. It saddens me to think of him under that kind of pressure. It's not respite for him anymore; it's a great evening for them."

Celtic led the showpiece 2-0 at half-time and 3-2 in extra time, but were pegged back by a resilient Hearts side before winning the cup on penalties.

The champions remain well adrift of Rangers as they bid to win an unprecedented 10th top-flight title in a row, and travel to Ibrox for a huge derby on 2 January.

O'Neill, who managed a Celtic team featuring Lennon to a treble in 2001, feels Sunday's display encapsulated a turbulent season to date.

"That performance today epitomised their game," the Northern Irishman told BBC Scotland.

"There were some great moments in the match, full of confidence where they feel they can beat anybody, 2-0 up and absolutely cantering through, and they concede a goal.

"Instead of puffing out and saying, 'Okay that was a mistake, let's get on in the game', the fragility comes into their play and the next thing they're hanging on. Hearts, like other opposition, have seen this and gone for it as has happened on a number of occasions.

"Celtic have had great moments in matches, even in European matches. This should push it to the side - great, that's the quadruple treble, which never will be achieved again, certainly not in my lifetime, and I think they can try and push on.

"Rangers have opened up a big, big gap but suddenly, the competition is on the sideboard, now just go for it as much as you possibly can. It's a long way back, but it can still be done."

'Celtic will work off this now'

Celtic return to league action with the visit of manager-less County on Wednesday as they face a hectic run of fixtures, with eight games to play before the end of January.

Former Celtic goalkeeper Pat Bonner believes fatigue will pose problems, but says the joy of sealing the quadruple treble will propel Lennon's men.

"The pressure is always there with Celtic to win every single game, and now the league is the major focus," he said. "The confidence is up there, but they have to beat Ross County.

"They didn't play brilliantly today, they found a way to win, which is a wonderful characteristic of a group, but defensively they were poor and they lost control of the game after being in a brilliant position. We've witnessed that all season.

"That is always a worry. Add in a bit of fatigue on Wednesday, and that could have a tale to tell, but I doubt it. They will be on a high and they'll work off this now."