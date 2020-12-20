Lockdown prompts match postponement as Welsh Premier Women's League organisers seek answers
Welsh Premier Women's League (WPWL) organisers decided to postpone Port Talbot Town's home game against Abergavenny WFC over Covid-19.
Wales has entered a tier four lockdown and competition bosses want to clarify if such games can go ahead.
"We await clarification on what activities are permitted," said the WPWL in a statement.
The Briton Ferry Llansawel v Swansea and Cascade YC v Cyncoed LFC were also called off, but for different reasons.
The WPWL hopes all the games will be played at later dates.
The league, which is largely amateur, was suspended when the coronavirus pandemic curtailed sport in March and resumed in September.
The division was shut down again throughout the Wales firebreak lockdown between Friday, 23 October and Monday, 9 November.