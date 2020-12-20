Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Port Talbot Town Ladies are one of nine teams who play in the Welsh Premier Women's League

Welsh Premier Women's League (WPWL) organisers decided to postpone Port Talbot Town's home game against Abergavenny WFC over Covid-19.

Wales has entered a tier four lockdown and competition bosses want to clarify if such games can go ahead.

"We await clarification on what activities are permitted," said the WPWL in a statement. external-link

The Briton Ferry Llansawel v Swansea and Cascade YC v Cyncoed LFC were also called off, but for different reasons.

The WPWL hopes all the games will be played at later dates.

The league, which is largely amateur, was suspended when the coronavirus pandemic curtailed sport in March and resumed in September.

The division was shut down again throughout the Wales firebreak lockdown between Friday, 23 October and Monday, 9 November.