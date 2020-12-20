Substitution, Sassuolo. Georgios Kyriakopoulos replaces Rogerio.
Rafael Leao scored the fastest goal in Serie A history as AC Milan netted after just six seconds of their game at Sassuolo on Sunday.
The Portuguese forward, 21, took Hakan Calhanoglu's pass in his stride to stroke the league leaders ahead virtually from the kick-off.
Leao's goal beat the record of 8.9 seconds set by Piacenza's Paolo Poggi against Fiorentina on 2 December 2001.
Milan were a point clear of city rivals Inter at the top going into the game.
Belgium midfielder Alexis Saelemaekers added a second midway through the first half to double Milan's lead against their sixth-placed hosts.
Shane Long's goal for Southampton against Watford on 23 April 2019 is the fastest strike in Premier League history at 7.69 seconds.
Line-ups
Sassuolo
- 47Consigli
- 22Toljan
- 2Santos da Silva Barbosa
- 31Ferrari
- 6Oliveira da SilvaSubstituted forKyriakopoulosat 45'minutes
- 68Bourabia
- 8Lopez
- 25Berardi
- 23Traore
- 10Djuricic
- 92DefrelSubstituted forCaputoat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Magnanelli
- 5Ayhan
- 7Boga
- 9Caputo
- 13Peluso
- 14Obiang
- 17Müldür
- 18Raspadori
- 21Chiriches
- 27Haraslin
- 56Pegolo
- 77Kyriakopoulos
AC Milan
- 99Donnarumma
- 2Calabria
- 20Kalulu Kyatengwa
- 13Romagnoli
- 19Hernández
- 8TonaliSubstituted forKrunicat 45'minutes
- 79Kessié
- 56Saelemaekers
- 21Díaz
- 10Calhanoglu
- 17da Conceição Leão
Substitutes
- 1Tatarusanu
- 5Dalot
- 7Castillejo Azuaga
- 14Conti
- 15Hauge
- 22Musacchio
- 27Maldini
- 29Colombo
- 33Krunic
- 43Campos Duarte da Silva
- 90Donnarumma
- 93Roback
- Referee:
- Maurizio Mariani
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away4
Live Text
Substitution, Sassuolo. Francesco Caputo replaces Gregoire Defrel.
Second Half
Second Half begins Sassuolo 0, Milan 2.
Substitution, Milan. Rade Krunic replaces Sandro Tonali.
Half Time
First Half ends, Sassuolo 0, Milan 2.
Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Alessio Romagnoli.
Attempt blocked. Filip Djuricic (Sassuolo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marlon Santos.
Attempt saved. Gian Marco Ferrari (Sassuolo) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Gregoire Defrel.
Gregoire Defrel (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Franck Kessié (Milan).
Attempt missed. Rafael Leão (Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu following a fast break.
Filip Djuricic (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sandro Tonali (Milan).
Attempt missed. Hamed Junior Traore (Sassuolo) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Domenico Berardi with a cross.
Attempt missed. Hamed Junior Traore (Sassuolo) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Domenico Berardi.
Attempt saved. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo).
Franck Kessié (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Theo Hernández (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Franck Kessié.
Attempt blocked. Sandro Tonali (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu with a cross.