Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Manager Paul Lambert was among six Ipswich staff to go into self-isolation

Ipswich Town's upcoming League One matches are in doubt after six positive Covid-19 tests among players and coaching staff, including manager Paul Lambert.

Tests were carried out on Friday after a player reported symptoms.

Town's home game with Northampton on Boxing Day and their trip to AFC Wimbledon on 29 December are in doubt.

Saturday's fixture had already been postponed after opponents Peterborough confirmed a positive test.

"We will be closing the training ground for now in line with guidelines until we have spoken in detail with the EFL about the way forward," said Ipswich's general manager of football operations, Lee O'Neill.