Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic are eyeing January loan moves for West Brom pair Kyle Edwards and Rekeem Harper.(Scottish Sun) external-link

Derek Adams is in the frame for a third spell as Ross County boss after the sacking of Stuart Kettlewell. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Croatia U21 international Marijan Cabraja says Rangers have "been in contact" over a potential transfer should left-back Borna Barisic move on. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Manager Neil Lennon is backing "big-game player" Odsonne Edouard to fire Celtic to an historic quadruple Treble in this afternoon's Scottish Cup final. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Robbie Neilson has told his Hearts players no one remembers Cup runners-up — and urged them to make themselves legends by beating Celtic. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic boss Neil Lennon says Scottish Cup final rivals Hearts should have been kept in top flight and backs them to return at the first time of asking. (Scotland on Sunday) external-link

David Turnbull is delighted with his recent run in the Celtic team but says manager Neil Lennon has given nothing away in terms of his selections for Hampden. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Former assistant manager Johan Mjallby believes Neil Lennon will reluctantly let down a legend by leaving Celtic captain Scott Brown on his subs bench this afternoon. (Sunday Mail) external-link

There will be no friends or family present for the Scottish Cup final but Hearts defender Craig Halkett thanks his girlfriend Lindsay for getting him there and making sure he has a career in football. (Sunday Mail) external-link