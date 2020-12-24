Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur

TEAM NEWS
Wolves midfielder Leander Dendoncker, who was injured against Chelsea and missed Monday's defeat at Burnley, is a major doubt for this game.
Defender Jonny and forward Raul Jimenez remain long-term injury absentees.
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is set to shuffle his pack after making seven changes for Wednesday's EFL Cup win.
Giovani Lo Celso is out with a hamstring injury but Tanguy Ndombele is fit despite not making the squad for the midweek trip to Stoke.
Defender Japhet Tanganga is out until the new year with a shoulder problem.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Five of the last six meetings have been won by the away side, with Tottenham's 3-1 win in 2010 the last victory earned by the home team.
- Spurs have won their last three league games away to Wolves, scoring at least twice each time.
- Wolves twice came from behind to win 3-2 at Spurs in the most recent meeting in March.
Wolves
- Nuno Espirito Santo's side have lost three of their last four league matches.
- Since their return to the Premier League in 2018, Wolves have won 17 of their 19 Premier League home games when scoring the first goal, drawing the other two.
- After four clean sheets in their first seven league fixtures of the season, Wolves have conceded in all of their last seven.
- Wolves have scored just three goals from set-pieces in this season's Premier League - prior to the latest round of fixtures, only Burnley had scored fewer.
- Since their return to the top flight, Wolves have averaged just 0.7 goals per Premier League match without Raul Jimenez in the starting line-up, compared to 1.3 per game when he starts.
- This match comes a year to day since Adama Traore scored his last Premier League goal. He has failed to score or assist in any of his last 21 top-flight appearances.
Tottenham
- Tottenham could lose three league matches in a row for the first time since November 2012.
- Spurs are also in danger of losing consecutive away league games for the first time under Jose Mourinho.
- Tottenham won their opening four away league matches of the season but have not won any of the last three (D2, L1).
- Harry Kane has had 10 assists in this season's top flight, more than any other player.
- Eight of those assists have been for Son Heung-min - one more would equal the Premier League record for most assists for a team-mate in a season, set by Blackburn's Mike Newell (for Alan Shearer in 1995-96) and Liverpool's Stan Collymore (for Robbie Fowler, also in 1995-96).
- Kane has also scored nine league goals - a 10th would see him become just the fourth Englishman to reach double figures in seven consecutive Premier League campaigns.