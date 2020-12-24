Premier League
West HamWest Ham United14:15BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion
Venue: London Stadium

West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion

West Ham's Michail Antonio in training
West Ham's Michail Antonio is back in training after a hamstring injury

TEAM NEWS

West Ham forward Michail Antonio, who hasn't played in December because of a hamstring injury, will be assessed ahead of the game.

Midfielder Manuel Lanzini could return after sitting out the defeat at Chelsea on Monday with a hamstring strain.

Brighton full-back Tariq Lamptey, who missed the draw with Sheffield United, has not yet recovered from a minor hamstring problem.

But the Seagulls have no new injuries ahead of the busy Christmas period.

Brighton have conceded five penalties in this season's Premier League - and all have been scored

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • The last three meetings between the sides have all been draws.
  • West Ham haven't beaten Brighton in any of the last six meetings (D3, L2), with a 6-0 Championship win in 2012 their most recent victory.
  • The last two meetings at West Ham have produced a total of 10 goals.
  • Brighton have scored eight Premier League goals at the London Stadium, their highest number of goals at an away ground.

West Ham

  • Victory would give West Ham their highest points tally after 15 fixtures of a Premier League campaign since 2014-15.
  • In their 3-0 defeat at Chelsea on Monday, West Ham failed to register a single shot on target for the first time in a Premier League game this season.
  • The Hammers have hit the woodwork nine times this season, more than any other top-flight team.
  • West Ham manager David Moyes' last win over Brighton came in January 2002, with Preston North End in the FA Cup.
  • Winger Robert Snodgrass has scored five goals and had three assists in 10 appearances against Brighton in all competitions.
  • Jarrod Bowen has been substituted 13 times in the Premier League this season, more than any other player.

Brighton

  • Brighton have won just one of their last 12 Premier League games (D6, L5).
  • But their last four Premier League victories - two of which have been this season - have come away from home.
  • Danny Welbeck has scored four goals in all competitions against West Ham.
  • Welbeck is aiming to score in consecutive Premier League appearances for the first time since February 2016.
  • Leandro Trossard has hit the woodwork four times, more than any other player in the Premier League this season.

