Leeds United v Burnley

TEAM NEWS
Leeds will assess captain Liam Cooper after he suffered an abdominal strain at Manchester United at the weekend.
Fellow centre-back Robin Koch remains sidelined but Diego Llorente is back in training after injury and may feature.
Burnley midfielders Dwight McNeil and Robbie Brady will be monitored after suffering respective groin and hamstring problems against Wolves.
Jack Cork and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are not expected to be involved despite stepping up their training this week.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- The teams have not met in the English top flight since the 1975-76 season, when Leeds won both encounters.
- Burnley are unbeaten in the last four league contests, winning three times and drawing once.
Leeds United
- Leeds have lost five of their previous eight league games, winning twice and drawing once.
- There have been 22 goals scored in Leeds' past four fixtures - over five per game.
- The Whites' are the only club to have both attempted and faced over 200 Premier League shots this term.
- Only matches involving champions Liverpool have produced more goals that the 54 registered in Leeds' games.
- The Whites have conceded a league-high 30 goals.
- They are unbeaten against sides currently below them in the table (prior to Boxing Day's fixtures), winning twice and drawing once.
- Leeds' top scorer Patrick Bamford made six Premier League substitute appearances for Burnley in 2016-17.
Burnley
- Burnley have won two of their last three league games, as many as in their previous 14 fixtures.
- They have suffered defeat just once in seven matches, both winning and drawing on three occasions.
- The Clarets have kept four away league clean sheets in their seven matches this season, second only to Aston Villa's tally of five.
- They have won only two of their past 16 league matches away to newly-promoted opposition.
- Games involved Burnley have produced a league-low 27 goals, with their tally of eight goals the division's joint lowest.
- Burnley are one short of 200 Premier League goals under Sean Dyche.
- Chris Wood scored 24 goals in 44 appearances for Leeds prior to joining Burnley in 2017.