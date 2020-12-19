Last updated on .From the section Irish

Aaron Traynor sends his header towards the Cliftonville goal at Solitude

Coleraine substitute James McLaughlin struck twice to earn the Bannsiders a 2-0 victory at Cliftonville in the final Premiership game of 2020.

The striker headed in the opener with his first touch after being introduced after 55 minutes.

McLaughlin then dispossessed Garry Breen before racing through and slotting in with six minutes left.

Coleraine move level on points with the Reds, who have chalked up just one win in their last six league game.

It's back-to-back wins now for the Bannsiders after four straight defeats and they have to thank McLaughlin for hauling them up to seventh in the standings.

Chances were few in a tight first half at Solitude with the hosts first to go close when Conor McDermott failed to chip the ball over advancing keeper Gareth Deane.

Red barrier

Jamie Glackin and Ben Doherty both saw efforts blocked by Reds defenders before Joe Gormley swept his 20-yarder just wide at the other end.

The game opened up after the break and Deane made a superb save to keep out Ryan Curran's downward header.

Coleraine started to push for the opener with Gareth McConaghie going close from a free-kick before Glackin rifled over.

McLaughlin entered the fray and within seconds he was celebrating after connecting with a cross from the left to glance home.

Ian Parkhill wasted an excellent chance moments later as Ben Doherty's cut-back rolled into his path but his low strike was saved by Richard Brush.

Glackin missed the target with another golden chance for Coleraine before the Reds almost levelled when Gormley's chip over Deane was set for the net but Stephen O'Donnell raced back to clear a yard from the line.

Breen headed over from the resulting corner and his mistake let in McLaughlin for the second goal, with the forward calming slotting the ball beyond Brush from 20 yards to seal the victory.