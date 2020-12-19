Lavery came close twice in the first half before scoring Linfield's second after the break

Two goals from Jimmy Callacher rounded off a second-half rally from Linfield to help them ease to a 4-0 victory over Dungannon Swifts at Windsor Park.

After a quiet first 45 minutes, Andy Waterworth broke the deadlock on 66 minutes before Shayne Lavery doubled the lead with a superb finish.

Callacher, who had set up the opener, made sure of the win by heading in two corners from Kirk Millar.

The Swifts worked hard and were well in the match until Waterworth scored.

The result moves Linfield to within a point of Premiership leaders Larne, whose match against Portadown on Saturday was postponed.

Kris Lindsay's men remain second from bottom in the table, four points ahead of basement side Carrick Rangers.

Waterworth's opener came when Lavery laid the ball off to Callacher and his inviting left-wing cross was met from close range by Waterworth, who made no mistake from close range.

Lavery doubled the lead seven minutes later, latching on to a superb pass from substitute Jordan Stewart to cut inside from the left and find the net with a nonchalant shot with the outside of his right foot.

Waterworth scored his seventh goal of the season

It was three within two minutes when an unmarked Callacher found space in the box to power home a header from a pinpoint Kirk Millar corner.

Having scored one and set another up, the centre-half rounded off the title holders' scoring when he again met a Millar corner seven minutes from time with another clinical header.

The visitors had the first effort on goal after a quiet start to the match, with Mark Patton having a curling effort saved by the returning Chris Johns.

Linfield began to slowly get on top and Niall Quinn missed the target with a good opportunity after good work down the left from Jamie Mulrew and Matthew Clarke.

Lavery, who was partnered up front by Waterworth as the Blues switched to a 4-4-2 formation, was just off target with two good efforts, the first a snapshot from the edge of the box and the second a clever lob after a good passing move.

Linfield captain Jamie Mulgrew also tried his luck from distance, forcing a good save from Sam Johnston but neither side was able to break the deadlock before the break.

Linfield manager David Healy: "It was important that we got all three points today as we knew that Dungannon would come here, sit deep and try to frustrate us. The first goal was vital for us and it was a well-worked one.

"We wanted to stretch the game as much as possible and I felt like we were always probing throughout the match. It has been a while since Jimmy scored, the two deliveries from Kirk were excellent and those goals really helped make the game more comfortable for us."