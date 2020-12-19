Last updated on .From the section Irish

Ross Redman and Jay Donnelly in action at the Showgrounds

Glentoran captain Marcus Kane popped up with a stunning late strike to earn his side a 1-1 draw with Ballymena United.

Kane delivered a sweetly struck right-foot finish into the bottom corner in the final minute of stoppage time.

Earlier in the second half Ciaran Kelly scored his first goal for Ballymena with a header from Ross Redman's cross.

The Sky Blues are unbeaten in six in the league and remain fourth in the table while Glentoran drop to eighth despite going four without defeat.

Ballymena manager David Jeffrey named an unchanged side after last week's impressive 5-1 win at Dungannon Swifts while the Glens aimed to get back to winning ways following a 0-0 draw with Warrenpoint in midweek.

The visitors created the better of the first-half chances but home goalkeeper Jordan Williamson made two fine saves from Paul O'Neill and also denied Jay Donnelly, who was through one-on-one.

Kelly took advantage of poor Glentoran defending to head home his first goal for the Braidmen midway through the second half and the hosts could have doubled their advantage but Caolan Marron made a fine defensive tackle when Shay McCartan was about to shoot.

Kane's dramatic late intervention with a 30-yard piledriver saw Mick McDermott's side leave with a point.

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey: "A draw feels a bit like a defeat. We could possibly have closed Marcus Kane down quicker but it was a fantastic strike.

"I thought my players were magnificent - they played tremendously well against a team who are full-time with obvious investment and are looking to take things on.

"To give a performance like we did today I thought we played tremendously well and I don't think anyone could have denied us a victory. We were defensively sound and creative going forward."